Allergy Care Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast By End-use Industry 2018 to 2027

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape in the research report of allergy care market sheds light on the key players having a stronghold in the allergy care market space.

Johnson & Johnson Inc., a leading player in the allergy care market, announced a binding offer from Fortive to acquire advanced sterilization products in 2018. This is a strategic move by J&J in order to streamline its portfolio post review of its over-the-counter drugs.

Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC, a prominent player in the allergy care market, completed the acquisition of Bioverativ for $11.6 billion in 2018. This acquisition is aimed at expansion of the company in specialty care and solidification of its leadership for treatment of rare diseases.

Bayer AG, a key player in the allergy care market, completed acquisition of consumer care business of the U.S. pharmaceuticals group Merck & Co., Inc., Whitehouse Station, New Jersey in 2014. This acquisition represents a milestone for Bayer for prosperous diversification of its product portfolio.

Allergy Care Market- Definition

Allergy care refers to the treatment of any kind of allergy with the help of over-the-counter and prescription medications. Allergy care fundamentally revolves around evaluation and management of services meant for treatment of a wide-range of allergic conditions.

Allergy Care Market- About the Report

Allergy care market report offers a scrutinized and detailed analysis on the allergy care market for the period, 2018 to 2027. Key allergy care market growth influencers, such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities, along with a detailed segmental analysis of allergy care market have been included for enhanced understanding of the readers apropos of allergy care market.

Allergy Care Market Structure

The allergy care market report offers a detailed taxonomy based on various segments, such as by product type, by sales channel, by form, and by region. By product type, the allergy care market has been classified as nasal spray, antihistamine medication, and eye drops. By form, the allergy care market has been classified as tablets/gells/pills, sprays, and liquids.

The sales and distribution framework in the allergy care market has been classified as drug and pharmacies, modern trade, departmental stores, institutional sales, monobrand stores, and online stores. The growth of allergy care market has been gauged across primary regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, APEJ, and MEA.

Allergy Care Market- Research Methodology

A robust research methodology has been adopted for the information and insights included in the allergy care market research report. An exhaustive secondary research coupled with an affluent primary research form the foundation for the most recent and accurate information on allergy care market. The unmatched Intelligence garnered for allergy care market from primary interviews have been used for validating data procured from the secondary research phase for allergy care market.

