Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid Market 2020 : Market Size, Top Countries Data, Industry Production, CAGR, Sales and Consumption Status, Top Manufacturers and Forecast to 2024

Anhydrous hydrofluoric acid also called anhydrous hydrogen fluoride, Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid is a toxic, corrosive, nonflammable, liquefied gas packaged in cylinders under its own vapor pressure of 14.1 psia at 70°F.The gas is colorless, but generates white fumes in moist air.The reaction with water will produce heat and form very corrosive hydrofluoric acid. It has a repulsive, irritating, acidic odor that usually can be detected at low concentrations.Direct skin contact can cause severe burns that may not be immediately painful or visible. Inhalation of fumes can lead to inflammation and congestion of the lungs, and circulatory collapse.

Honeywell

Solvay

Ineos

Derivados del Flúor

Airproducts

Morita

Sinochem Lantian

Sanmei Chemical

Yingpeng Chemical

Do-Fluoride Chemicals

Dongyue Group

Fujian Shaowu Yongfei Chemical

Shaowu Huaxin Chemical

Juhua Group

3F

Fubao Group

Currently, many companies in the world can produce Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid product, they mainly concentrating in China. In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. China is still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy. However, the demand in China is mainly concentrated in the field of refrigerants.Survey results showed that 57% of the Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid market is chemical industry, 19% is used in Mining & Metallurgical industry. The downstream market demand is from Fluor polymer field. Now, the market capacity excess supply; resulting in the overall operating rate at a low level.The major raw material for Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid is fluorite and sulfuric acid. in the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluorite mainly concentrated in China, Mongolia, South Africa and Mexico. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in those areas. China has a long history and unshakable status in this industry. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid industry. The price changes in 2020 are mainly due to the sharp rise in the price of fluorite. Major Classifications are as follows:

Content ≥99.99 %

Content ≥99.90 %

Content ≥99.70 % Major Applications are as follows:

Chemical Industry

Mining & Metallurgical

Etching

Pharmaceuticals