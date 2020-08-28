Anti-Acne Facial Serum Market Driven by the Increasing Demand for Improved Safety and Visibility

Anti-Acne Facial Serum Market: Introduction

Serums are essentially a concentration of active ingredients that penetrate deep into the skin, to deal with precise skin concerns or skin problems. Human skin has numerous layers and serum has the exceptional ability to actually enter the deepest layer of the skin, thus making it more valuable than other skincare products. This is primarily because it is made and composed of smaller molecules.

Facial serum has anti-acne properties which helps in curing acne. It also helps to soothe the skin, reduces inflammation, and opens clogged pores naturally.

Key Drivers of the Global Anti-Acne Facial Serum Market

Rising spending on cosmetic products, expanding social networks, and increasing consumer interest in advanced and premium products, are key factors anticipated to drive the anti-acne facial serum market throughout the forecast period.

Opportunities in the Global Anti-Acne Facial Serum Market

Rising demand for cosmetics and skin care products is boosting the demand for facial serum in recent years. Today’s buyer have become more aware about the usage of cosmetics in their day to day life in an effort to enhance their lifestyle and overall personality, which is expected to create opportunity for the anti-acne facial serum market in the coming years.

Factors Hindering the Anti-Acne Facial Serum Market

The primary challenge of anti-acne facial serum is instability of the product due to fluctuation in weather conditions; therefore, the active ingredients may get inactive or possibly greatly reduce in effectiveness. Moreover, various substitutes available in the market such as acne treatment, acne cream, and acne lotion may hinder the growth of the anti-acne facial serum market in the near future.

Market in Asia Pacific to Expand Rapidly

In terms of geography, the global anti-acne facial serum market can be divided into five regions – North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA)

North America country-level analysis features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the anti-acne facial serum market in Europe includes markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes the anti-acne facial serum market analysis and forecast of GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The South America anti-acne facial serum market is segmented into Brazil, and Rest of South America.

Europe and North America dominate the anti-acne facial serum market due to awareness about personal care, well-established players, and preference for online shopping. The anti-acne facial serum market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand rapidly during the forecast period. The growth is mainly driven by rising aging population, women workforce, and increasing disposable income of the middle-class population.

Key Players Operating in the Global Market

The anti-acne facial serum market is consolidated owing to the strong presence of established key players globally. Players are focusing on strengthening their distribution channels in organized retailing to increase sales revenue. Furthermore, manufacturers are collaborating with farmers to source ingredients directly from them. This increases the product’s attractiveness to consumers.

In December 2019, CeraVe, the number one dermatologist-recommended skincare brand, announced two latest additions to its expansive portfolio of therapeutic skincare products: an Acne Foaming Cream Cleanser with Benzoyl Peroxide and a Resurfacing Retinol Serum, which were developed with dermatologists to meet the unique needs of acne-prone skin.

A few of the key players operating in the global anti-acne facial serum market are:

Clinique Laboratories, LLC

CeraVe

Murad LLC

PCA Skin

GM COLLIN

Ulta Beauty, Inc.

Glossier

Sunday Riley

Estée Lauder Inc.

O3+

Global Anti-Acne Facial Serum Market: Research Scope

Global Anti-Acne Facial Serum Market, by Skin Type

Oily Skin

Normal Skin

Sensitive Skin

Dry Skin

Combination Skin

Global Anti-Acne Facial Serum Market, by Ingredient Type

Vegan

Organic

Natural

Synthetic

Global Anti-Acne Facial Serum Market, by End-user

Female

Male

Global Anti-Acne Facial Serum Market, by Price Range

Low

Medium

High

Global Anti-Acne Facial Serum Market, by Distribution Channel

Online E-commerce Portal Company Owned Portal

Offline Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Independent Retail Stores



Global Anti-Acne Facial Serum Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



The report on the global anti-acne facial serum market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on market segments and regions.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

The EIRS quadrant framework in the report sums up our wide spectrum of data-driven research and advisory for CXOs to help them make better decisions for their businesses and stay as leaders.

Below is a snapshot of these quadrants.

1. Customer Experience Map

The study offers an in-depth assessment of various customers’ journeys pertinent to the market and its segments. It offers various customer impressions about the products and service use. The analysis takes a closer look at their pain points and fears across various customer touchpoints. The consultation and business intelligence solutions will help interested stakeholders, including CXOs, define customer experience maps tailored to their needs. This will help them aim at boosting customer engagement with their brands.

2. Insights and Tools

The various insights in the study are based on elaborate cycles of primary and secondary research the analysts engage with during the course of research. The analysts and expert advisors at TMR adopt industry-wide, quantitative customer insights tools and market projection methodologies to arrive at results, which makes them reliable. The study not just offers estimations and projections, but also an uncluttered evaluation of these figures on the market dynamics. These insights merge data-driven research framework with qualitative consultations for business owners, CXOs, policy makers, and investors. The insights will also help their customers overcome their fears.

3. Actionable Results

The findings presented in this study by TMR are an indispensable guide for meeting all business priorities, including mission-critical ones. The results when implemented have shown tangible benefits to business stakeholders and industry entities to boost their performance. The results are tailored to fit the individual strategic framework. The study also illustrates some of the recent case studies on solving various problems by companies they faced in their consolidation journey.

4. Strategic Frameworks

The study equips businesses and anyone interested in the market to frame broad strategic frameworks. This has become more important than ever, given the current uncertainty due to COVID-19. The study deliberates on consultations to overcome various such past disruptions and foresees new ones to boost the preparedness. The frameworks help businesses plan their strategic alignments for recovery from such disruptive trends. Further, analysts at TMR helps you break down the complex scenario and bring resiliency in uncertain times.

The report sheds light on various aspects and answers pertinent questions on the market. Some of the important ones are:

1. What can be the best investment choices for venturing into new product and service lines?

2. What value propositions should businesses aim at while making new research and development funding?

3. Which regulations will be most helpful for stakeholders to boost their supply chain network?

4. Which regions might see the demand maturing in certain segments in near future?

5. What are the some of the best cost optimization strategies with vendors that some well-entrenched players have gained success with?

6. Which are the key perspectives that the C-suite are leveraging to move businesses to new growth trajectory?

7. Which government regulations might challenge the status of key regional markets?

8. How will the emerging political and economic scenario affect opportunities in key growth areas?

9. What are some of the value-grab opportunities in various segments?

10. What will be the barrier to entry for new players in the market?