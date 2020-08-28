Automotive Coatings Market To Witness Robust Expansion 2026

Polaris Market Research published its latest findings in a new study on Automotive Coatings Market. The analysts expect that the market will reach USD 35.82 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 38.6% from 2019-2026.

The study provides in-depth analysis on different factors such as industry growth potential, market drivers, restraints and challenges. The study also focuses on different market dynamics which are expected to affect the market. The value-chain analysis in the report helps in understanding the overall market from both supply side and demand side.

The study includes major players in the Automotive Coatings Market: Jotun A/S, Solvay, DSM, Eastman Chemical Company, Lord Corporation, Clariant AG, Cabot Corporation, Berger Paints, BASF, Arkema SA, Sherwin-Williams Company, AkzoNobel, Valspar Corporation, KCC Paint, Bayer AG, Beckers Group, Nippon Paint, PPG Industries, Kansai Paint, and Axalta Coating Systems.

The study evaluates the overall Automotive Coatings Market by the following segments:

Automotive Coatings Technology Outlook (Market Revenue in USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Water-Borne

Solvent-Borne

Powder Coating

Others

Automotive Coatings Product Outlook (Market Revenue in USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Primer

Clear Coat

Basecoat

Others

Automotive Coatings Resin Type Outlook (Market Revenue in USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Others

Automotive Coatings Regional Outlook (Market Revenue in USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia)

South America (Brazil, Chile)

MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Oman)

Key Takeaways of the report

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a eight-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key market segments and their future

It provides in-depth analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

