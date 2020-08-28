Automotive HMI Market Size by Product Type, By Application, By Competitive Landscape, Trends and Forecast by 2026

Global Automotive HMI Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 20.05 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 48.76 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising levels of adoption by original equipment manufacturers and growth in connected vehicles.

Data Bridge Market Research present a comprehensive research report namely "Global Automotive HMI Market Report 2020″ The Automotive HMI Market research report covers the present scenario Trend and the growth prospects of the global Automotive HMI industry for 2020-2027. Some of the major players operating global Automotive HMI market are Continental AG, Delphi Technologies, Valeo, Synaptics Incorporated, Clarion, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Visteon Corporation, LUXOFT, ALTRAN, HARMAN International, Alpine Electronics Inc., Nuance Communications Inc., EAO AG, DENSO CORPORATION, Socionext Inc., Tata Elxsi, YAZAKI Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Panasonic Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, and Airbiquity Inc.

Competitive Analysis of the Automotive HMI Industry

Global automotive HMI market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive HMI market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Automotive HMI Industry

Market Drivers:

Rising levels of disposable income increasing the preference of ease of use and rising consumer enriching experiences is expected to drive the market growth

Growing levels of adoption by the original equipment manufacturers is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

High levels of cost for HMI systems is expected to restrain the market growth

Risks related to hacking and increase in vulnerable nature of vehicles against cyber security attacks is also expected to restrain the market growth

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Technology Visual Interface Acoustic Interface Others

By Product Voice Control Systems Central Displays Instrument Clusters Steering Mounted Controls Head-Up Display (HUD) Rear Seat Entertainment (RSE) Multifunction Switches

By Access Type Standard HMI Multimodal HMI By End-Market Economic Passenger Cars Mid-Price Passenger Cars Luxury Passenger Cars

By Function Type Primary HMI Secondary HMI



Regional Analysis

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Automotive HMI Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Automotive HMI Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Automotive HMI Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

