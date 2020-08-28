Automotive Interior Materials Market Size, Growth, Industry Share, Global Demand and Forecast to 2026

The global Automobile Interior Materials Market size is anticipated to reach USD 66.38 billion by 2026, on account of the increasing production of automobiles worldwide. The automotive interior is the most crucial feature of an automobile that catches the user’s attention. Therefore, it is extremely essential to ensure it meets all safety and maintenance demands of the consumer.

List of Notable Automobile Interior Materials Market Manufacturers include:

Freudenberg Performance Materials

SEIREN Co., Ltd.

Yanfeng Automotive Interiors

Sage Automotive Interiors

TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION

Faurecia

Lear Corporation

DK-Schweizer

Stahl Holdings B.V.

Grupo Antolin

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Adient plc

Other Vendors

A recently published report by Fortune Business Insights™ titled, “Automotive Interior Materials Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material (Plastics, Fabrics, Composites, Leather {Synthetic and Natural}, and Others), By Application (Dashboard, Seats, Airbags & Seat belts, Door panel & trims, Carpet and headliners, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” offers a detailed analysis of the market and its prime growth parameters. According to the report, the market stood at USD 51.09 billion in 2018 and will rise at a CAGR of 3.84% between 2019 to 2026.

Competitive Landscape:

Merger and Acquisition Strategies to Help Players Gain Competitive Edge

The competitive landscape of the automotive interior materials market is segregated in nature owing to the presence of diverse portfolio. Companies such as DuPont launched a new series of renewably sources automotive materials that comprises of Sorona fiber that is utilized in seat fabrics, carpeting, and headliners of the vehicle. The surge in environmental concerns have propelled manufacturers to opt for renewable products to manufacture vehicles. Companies are acquiring strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, company collaborations, joint ventures and others to attract high automotive interior materials market in the forthcoming years

Market Drivers

Increasing Popularity of Electric Vehicles to Boost Market

The rise in modernization and urbanization, coupled with the rise in living standards and the increase in disposable incomes have increased the number of automobile owners worldwide. This ultimately propelled the growth of the automobile industry. Keeping in mind the rising number of vehicular accidents worldwide, manufacturers invested heavy amount into developing the interiors of automobiles. This stands as a major automotive interior materials market growth driver. Additionally, the advent of electric vehicles, and lightweight vehicles have also propelled growth of the market attributed to the high amount of plastic used in them. This, accompanied by government restrictions on promotion of cleaner technology are expected to aid in expansion of the market in the forecast duration.

