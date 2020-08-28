Automotive Tapes Market Size, Share and Growth Forecast by 2026 | Fortune Business Insights™

The global automotive tapes market size is projected to reach $6.40 billion by 2026. The increasing applications of the product will fuel its demand across diverse industries. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Automotive Tapes Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Specialty, Double-sided, Masking, Others), By Function (Bonding, Masking, Noise, vibration, and harshness {NVH}, Others), By Application (Interior, Exterior, Wire Harnessing, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026,” the market was worth USD 5.17 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 3.16% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

Automotive tapes are widely used across the automotive industry. The increasing emphasis on the development of sustainable and durable tapes has derived huge investments from manufacturers across the world. This has caught the eye of companies from other industries, as well, and has encouraged them to deviate from their core strategies and invest in automotive tapes.

List of the best companies that are operating in the global automotive tapes market are:

Tesa SE

3M Company

Arkema S.A.

Nitto Denko Corporation

Avery Dennison Corporation

Sika AG

Saint-Gobain

LINTEC Corporation

Scapa

Henkel AG

Others



Industry Developments:

August 2019 – Toray Advanced Composites signed an agreement with BASF SE for manufacturing and supply of continuous fibre-reinforced thermoplastic (CFRT) tapes.

