Basalt Fiber Market 2020 : Market Size, Top Countries Data, Industry Production, CAGR, Sales and Consumption Status, Top Manufacturers and Forecast to 2024

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
Short Description About Basalt Fiber Market:
Basalt Fiber is a material made from extremely fine fibres of basalt, which is composed of the minerals plagioclase, pyroxene, and olivine. It is similar to carbon fibre and fibreglass, having better physic mechanical properties than fibreglass, but being significantly cheaper than carbon fibre. It is used as a fireproof textile in the aerospace and automotive industries and can also be used as a composite to produce products such as camera tripods.Basalt Fiber is made from a single material, crushed basalt, from a carefully chosen quarry source and unlike other materials such as glass fibre, essentially no materials are added. The basalt is simply washed and then melted.
The research covers the current Basalt Fiber market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:
Scope of the Basalt Fiber Market Report: This report focuses on the Basalt Fiber in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.Basalt fiber industry has broad development prospects, the value is favored by investors, production companies gradually increased.Fiber manufacturer must continue to strengthen internal technological innovation, improve product quality, also has the external dual role: materials suppliers and solutions providers. The degree of Basalt Fiber technological innovation directly determines the development speed and the development space of Basalt Fiber industry, and even the success or failure of basalt fiber industry.According to the statistics, basalt fiber industry is relatively concentrated. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world basalt fibe. The main market players are Kamenny Vek, Technobasalt-Invest, Sudaglass, Mafic, Zaomineral, Aerospace Tuoxin, Shanxi Basalt Fiber, GMV, Jiangsu Tianlong, Tongxin, Jilin Jiuxin, Zhejiang GBF, etc. Based on the survey, the top ten manufacturers were estimated to account for 76.37% volume market share in 2015.Basalt fibers are made up of two components: the basalts and the wetting agent. There are main two types of the basalt fiber: basalt chopped fiber, basalt continuous fiber, and basalt chopped fiber is about 69.10% of the global basalt fibers. Globally, in 2015, 56.71% of basalt fiber was consumed in Road & building Construction, while 7.05% and 24.28% were respectively consumed in automotive industryas well as military industrial.In consumption market, the global sales value increases with the 7-8% average growth rate. China, Russia and North America are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2015, the China was approximately hold 45.71% consumption market share.The worldwide market for Basalt Fiber is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.6% over the next five years, will reach 68 million US$ in 2023, from 44 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.
Report further studies the market development status and future Basalt Fiber Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Basalt Fiber market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.
Major Classifications are as follows:
Major Applications are as follows:
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Basalt Fiber in these regions, from 2014 to 2024, covering
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Major Points from Table of Contents:
1. Market Overview
1.1 Basalt Fiber Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.4 Market Dynamics
1.4.1 Market Opportunities
1.4.2 Market Risk
1.4.3 Market Driving Force
2.Manufacturers Profiles
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Basalt Fiber Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
3.Global Basalt Fiber Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition By Manufacturer (2019-2020)
3.1 Global Basalt Fiber Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2019-2020)
3.2 Global Basalt Fiber Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2019-2020)
3.3 Market Concentration Rates
3.3.1 Top 3 Basalt Fiber Manufacturer Market Share in 2020
3.3.2 Top 6 Basalt Fiber Manufacturer Market Share in 2020
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4.Global Basalt Fiber Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global Basalt Fiber Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global Basalt Fiber Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Global Basalt Fiber Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2 North America Basalt Fiber Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Basalt Fiber Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific Basalt Fiber Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 South America Basalt Fiber Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa Basalt Fiber Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.Basalt Fiber Market Forecast (2020-2024)
5.1 Global Basalt Fiber Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2024)
5.2 Basalt Fiber Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2024)
5.3 Basalt Fiber Market Forecast by Type (2020-2024)
5.3.1 Global Basalt Fiber Sales Forecast by Type (2020-2024)
5.3.2 Global Basalt Fiber Market Share Forecast by Type (2020-2024)
5.4 Basalt Fiber Market Forecast by Application (2020-2024)
5.4.1 Global Basalt Fiber Sales Forecast by Application (2020-2024)
5.4.2 Global Basalt Fiber Market Share Forecast by Application (2020-2024)
6.Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
6.1 Sales Channel
6.1.1 Direct Marketing
6.1.2 Indirect Marketing
6.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend
6.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers
7.Research Findings and Conclusion
8.Appendix
8.1 Methodology
8.2 Data Source
Continued…..
