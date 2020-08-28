Basalt Fiber Market 2020 : Market Size, Top Countries Data, Industry Production, CAGR, Sales and Consumption Status, Top Manufacturers and Forecast to 2024

Global “Basalt Fiber Market” Research Report presents an in-depth assessment of the Station Basalt Fiber. A Report, titled “Global Basalt Fiber Market 2020 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2024” provides key analysis on the market status of the Basalt Fiber manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Basalt Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Basalt Fiber is a material made from extremely fine fibres of basalt, which is composed of the minerals plagioclase, pyroxene, and olivine. It is similar to carbon fibre and fibreglass, having better physic mechanical properties than fibreglass, but being significantly cheaper than carbon fibre. It is used as a fireproof textile in the aerospace and automotive industries and can also be used as a composite to produce products such as camera tripods.Basalt Fiber is made from a single material, crushed basalt, from a carefully chosen quarry source and unlike other materials such as glass fibre, essentially no materials are added. The basalt is simply washed and then melted.

Zhejiang GBF Scope of the Basalt Fiber Market Report: This report focuses on the Basalt Fiber in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.Basalt fiber industry has broad development prospects, the value is favored by investors, production companies gradually increased.Fiber manufacturer must continue to strengthen internal technological innovation, improve product quality, also has the external dual role: materials suppliers and solutions providers. The degree of Basalt Fiber technological innovation directly determines the development speed and the development space of Basalt Fiber industry, and even the success or failure of basalt fiber industry.According to the statistics, basalt fiber industry is relatively concentrated. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world basalt fibe. The main market players are Kamenny Vek, Technobasalt-Invest, Sudaglass, Mafic, Zaomineral, Aerospace Tuoxin, Shanxi Basalt Fiber, GMV, Jiangsu Tianlong, Tongxin, Jilin Jiuxin, Zhejiang GBF, etc. Based on the survey, the top ten manufacturers were estimated to account for 76.37% volume market share in 2015.Basalt fibers are made up of two components: the basalts and the wetting agent. There are main two types of the basalt fiber: basalt chopped fiber, basalt continuous fiber, and basalt chopped fiber is about 69.10% of the global basalt fibers. Globally, in 2015, 56.71% of basalt fiber was consumed in Road & building Construction, while 7.05% and 24.28% were respectively consumed in automotive industryas well as military industrial.In consumption market, the global sales value increases with the 7-8% average growth rate. China, Russia and North America are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2015, the China was approximately hold 45.71% consumption market share.The worldwide market for Basalt Fiber is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.6% over the next five years, will reach 68 million US$ in 2023, from 44 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study. Get a Sample Copy of the Report : Basalt Fiber Market 2020 Report further studies the market development status and future Basalt Fiber Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Basalt Fiber market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects. Major Classifications are as follows:

Basalt Chopped Fiber

Basalt Continuous Fiber Major Applications are as follows:

Road & Building Construction

Automotive Industry

Military Industrial