Beacon Market Size, Analysis, Segmentation, Recent Developments and Top Players Forecast To 2027

The global beacon market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Beacon Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware and Platform / Software Development Kit (SDK)), By Connectivity Type (Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), Wi-Fi, Hybrid and Others), By Deployment (Indoor and Outdoor), By End-use (Residential and Commercial) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

For more information, Get sample pdf @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/beacon-market-100142

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other beacon market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Fortune Business Insights has studied various factors that have favored the rise of the global beacon market in this report. The increasing number of Bluetooth devices has played a major role in the growth of the global beacon market. According to a report by Bluetooth SIG, around 4Bn Bluetooth devices were manufactured in 2018. The Bluetooth technology has been at the core of the devices integrated with the internet of things (IoT). The ability of beacon to transmit signals with low energy has led to high demand and a subsequently rising uptake.

List of Top Key Players:

Apple

kontakt.io

Estimote

Beaconinside – Proximity DMP

BlueCats

Blue Sense Networks

Gelo

Glimworm Beacons

Gimbal

Advanced system SLU

“Google’s Latest Beacon Device Will Transform the Market”

The growing adoption of open-source IoT and artificial intelligence (AI) concepts has created several opportunities for the growth of the global beacon market. The report includes a contribution from many companies that have aided the growth of this market significantly. Google’s latest beacon devices help you manage wireless services seamlessly. These devices are integrated with Google’s latest low energy Bluetooth (BLE) platform. The report stresses on company activities and includes a brief analysis of how these companies have impacted the growth of the global beacon market.

The report includes segmentation of the market based on various factors such as technology used, regional demographics and industry verticals. Fortune Business Insights expects North America to hold a significant share of the global market in the coming years. The prevalence of many big-name companies North America and product advancements made by these companies have favored the growth of the beacon market in North America.

View press release for more information @ https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/beacon-market-2020-highlights-by-type-and-end-users-phenomenal-growth-by-top-players-till-2026-2020-07-29

Regional Analysis for Beacon Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Beacon Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Beacon Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Beacon Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

Other Exclusive Reports:

Global Speech and Voice Recognition Market Size, Growth, Revenue, Opportunities And Geographical Forecast Till 2027

Global Video on Demand Market 2020: Insights By Revenue, Upcoming Trends And Top Players Forecast Till 2027

Global Location Based Services Market Size, Share, Global Trend, By Strength And Geography Forecast Till 2027

Global Push-to-talk Market High Capita Expenditure And High Growth Rate Till 2027

Global Recruitment Software Market Size, Share, Demand And Remarkable Growth Rate Till 2027

Global Product Life Cycle Management Market Size, Share, Revenue, End Users And Forecast Till 2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact:

Name: Ashwin Arora

Email: [email protected]

Phone: US +1 424 253 0390 / UK +44 2071 939123 / APAC: +91 744 740 1245