Beverage Packaging Market Price Analysis, Size Outlook, Revenue, and Global Demand Forecast to 2026

The global beverage packaging market size is predicted to reach USD 177.04 billion by 2026 on account of the rising adoption of inexpensive and lightweight packaging materials in the food and beverage industry. Beverage packaging can be utilized for a variety of products such as water, beer, soft drinks, spirits, coffee, wine, sports drinks, energy drinks, dairy products, juice, hard drinks, and others. As per the needs of consumers, they can be packaged in various shapes and sizes. Materials used for beverage packaging includes plastics, metal, and glass. Fortune Business Insights™ offers an in-depth analysis of the market and its significant growth trajectories in their recently published report titled, “Beverage Packaging Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material (Plastic, Glass, Metal, and Others), By Product (Can, Bottle & jars, Pouch, Carton, and Others), By Application (Alcoholic and Non-alcoholic) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.”As per the report, the market value was USD 123.39 billion in 2018 and will rise at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2019 and 2026.

Market Drivers

Increasing Demand for Carbonated Drinks will Propel Market

Rapid modernization and urbanization and the rising popularity of on-the-go food and drinks have propelled the beverage packaging market growth. Ban on the use of plastic and the current trend of using bio-degradable packaging products has increased the demand for other beverage packaging products such as metal cans, glass bottles, and others, thereby boosting the market. Furthermore, the increasing tax imposed on sugar drinks has propelled the demand for carbonated drinks, ultimately driving the market for beverage packaging.

However, the high price of materials such as glass and metals used for making beverage packaging products may cause the market to face rough waters. Nevertheless, the use of recyclable aluminum cans for packaging liquids are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the long run.

Competitive Landscape:

Expansion of Geographical Presence will Help Earn High Revenue

Major beverage packaging market manufacturers are engaging in company collaboration, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures for expanding their product portfolio into various geographies. Since the competitive landscape of the market is highly fragmented with the presence of many players, collaborative efforts will help companies compete for the top position in the market and attract high beverage packaging market revenue in the coming years. Besides this, players are also investing in the development and production of new technologies to gain core competency in both international and domestic markets.

List of Players operating in the Beverage Packaging Market include:

Berry Global Group, Inc.

Ball Corporation

Toyo Seikan

Sonoco Products Company

Mondi Group

Bemis

Ardagh Group\

Amcor

Berlin Packaging

WestPack

Tetra Laval

Saint Gobain

Crown Holdings

Novio Packaging Group

Others

