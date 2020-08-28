Big Data Technology Market Size, Global Trends, Latest Techniques, Key Segments And Geography Foresights Till 2027

The global big data technology market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Big Data Technology Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Offering (Solution, Services), By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud, Hybrid), By Application (Customer Analytics, Operational Analytics, Fraud Detection and Compliance, Enterprise Data Warehouse Optimization, Others), By End Use Industry (BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, IT and Telecom, Government, Healthcare, Utility, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other big data technology market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Big Data can be understood as a term that describes extremely large volumes of structured and unstructured data that businesses have to collect and analyze on a daily basis. Structured data is essentially numerical in nature that can be objectively analyzed. Unstructured data is one that is subjective in that it is retrieved from a variety of sources, such as social media, and needs to be interpreted in different ways. A combination of the two types of data creates Big Data, analyzing which requires different technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and Machine Learning (ML).

List of top players in the global big data technology market are:

SAS Institute

IBM Corporation

Amazon Inc.

Google LLC

Dell Technologies

Cloudera, Inc.

Apple, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Siemens

Oracle Corporation

“Investments in Big Data and Related Technologies to Propel Growth in North America”

North America, particularly the US, is witnessing the rising implementation of big data technologies across various industries. As a result, North America will occupy a prominent position in the global big data technology market during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific will hold the largest chunk in the global big data technology market share owing to the massive leaps made by Japan, China, and South Korea in IoT, Machine Learning, AI, Big Data Analytics, and other advanced technologies.

“Remunerative Opportunities Await Competitors”

In September 2019, Dubai-based Aramex announced that it would be transferring its on-site technology infrastructure onto Amazon Web Service (AWS) platform to enhance their data management capacities and improve customer experience. The global big data technology market is slated to gain as companies begin to acknowledge the productivity advantages that cloud computing and affiliated technologies have. Market competition in big data is also seeing a rising trend of acquisitions. For instance, Alibaba acquired Data Artisans in 2018 and transformed its online customer experience through the application of AI in its core operations.

Regional Analysis for Big Data Technology Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Big Data Technology Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Big Data Technology Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Big Data Technology Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

