Biliary Tract Cancers Clinical Trial Insight, Pipeline Assessment, Companies, Emerging Drugs by DelveInsight

(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on “Biliary Tract Cancers (BTCs) Pipeline Insight, 2020“.

“Biliary Tract Cancers (BTCs) Pipeline Insight, 2020” report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Biliary Tract Cancers (BTCs) market. A detailed picture of the Biliary Tract Cancers (BTCs) pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Biliary Tract Cancers (BTCs) treatment guidelines.

The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth Biliary Tract Cancers (BTCs) commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the Biliary Tract Cancers (BTCs) pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. In the report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Biliary Tract Cancers (BTCs) collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Key companies Covered:

Agios Pharmaceuticals

Incyte Corporation

Delcath Systems

QED Therapeutics

Nucana

And Many Others

Biliary Tract Cancer (BTC), also known as Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) is a rare and heterogeneous malignant neoplasm with epithelial cell origin of biliary duct and histologic and biochemical features of cholangiocyte differentiation.

The malignant tumor may arise from any portion of the bile duct i.e., from terminal ductules (canals of Hering) to the ampulla of Vater, as well as at the peribiliary glands (intramural and extramural) and sometimes may affect gall bladder.

Inflammation, cholestasis and receptor tyrosine kinases such as IL-6 receptor, c-MET and the EGFR family members are key signaling pathways in cholangiocarcinogenesis.

It can be classified anatomically based on tumor location within the biliary tree into intrahepatic (iCCA), perihilar (pCCA), and distal (dCCA) cholangiocarcinoma subtypes. The latter two subtypes were previously grouped as extrahepatic CCA (eCCA) but are now considered distinct entities based upon differences in their tumor biology and management.

According to the ICD 10 classification of the disease, CCA is coded as intrahepatic bile duct carcinoma (C22.1), extrahepatic bile duct carcinoma (C24.0), Ampulla of Vater (C24.1), overlapping lesion of biliary tract (C24.8) (includes malignant neoplasm of biliary tract whose point of origin cannot be classified to any one of the categories); or it involves both intrahepatic and extrahepatic bile ducts (C22.0-C24.1), and Biliary tract unspecified (C24.9).

Whole genome sequencing performed by the International Cancer Genome Consortium revealed distinct mutations that affect prognosis. Broadly, BTCs have clusters of mutations in known oncogenes (KRAS, p53, ERBB2/HER2/NEU) and tumor suppressor genes (SMAD-4, BCL-2, p16, and p53).

Hitherto, surgical treatments are the only potentially curative therapeutic options for all the subtypes of CCA. However, the majority of CCA patients are diagnosed at late stage disease, and nearly more than one-fourth of patients considered resectable are found to be unresectable during explorative laparotomy.

Drugs Covered:

Ivosidenib

Pemigatinib

Melphalan Hydrochloride

Infigratinib

Acelarin

And Many Others

Key Questions

What are the current options for Biliary Tract Cancers (BTCs) treatment?

treatment? How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Biliary Tract Cancers (BTCs) ?

? What are the principal therapies developed by these companies in the industry?

How many therapies are developed by each company for the treatment of Biliary Tract Cancers (BTCs) ?

? How many Biliary Tract Cancers (BTCs) emerging therapies are in early-stage, mid-stage, and late stage of development for the treatment of Biliary Tract Cancers (BTCs) ?

emerging therapies are in early-stage, mid-stage, and late stage of development for the treatment of ? Out of total pipeline products, how many therapies are given as a monotherapy and in combination with other therapies?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and major licensing activities that will impact Biliary Tract Cancers (BTCs) market?

market? Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

What is the unmet need for current therapies for the treatment of Biliary Tract Cancers (BTCs) ?

? What are the recent novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Biliary Tract Cancers (BTCs) therapies?

therapies? What are the clinical studies going on for Biliary Tract Cancers (BTCs) and their status?

and their status? What are the results of the clinical studies and their safety and efficacy?

What are the key designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Biliary Tract Cancers (BTCs) ?

? How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies for the treatment of Biliary Tract Cancers (BTCs)?

Table of Contents:

Report Introduction Biliary Tract Cancers (BTCs) Biliary Tract Cancers (BTCs) Current Treatment Patterns Biliary Tract Cancers (BTCs) – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective Therapeutic Assessment Biliary Tract Cancers (BTCs) Late Stage Products (Phase-III) Biliary Tract Cancers (BTCs) Mid Stage Products (Phase-II) Early Stage Products (Phase-I) Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products Inactive Products Dormant Products Biliary Tract Cancers (BTCs) Discontinued Products Biliary Tract Cancers (BTCs) Product Profiles Biliary Tract Cancers (BTCs) Key Companies Biliary Tract Cancers (BTCs) Key Products Dormant and Discontinued Products Biliary Tract Cancers (BTCs) Unmet Needs Biliary Tract Cancers (BTCs) Future Perspectives Biliary Tract Cancers (BTCs) Analyst Review Appendix Report Methodology

