Biostimulants Market 2020 : Industry Analysis With Top Countries Data , Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Agricultural biostimulants include diverse formulations of compounds, substances and other products that are applied to plants or soils to regulate and enhance the crop€™s physiological processes, thus making them more efficient. Biostimulants act on plant physiology through different pathways than nutrients to improve crop vigour, yields, quality and post-harvest shelf life/conservation.

Agri Life

Biostadt

Neophyll

Nakoda Biocontrols

Biotech International

India FarmCare

Miracle Organics Private

HCM Agro produts

Vijay Agro Industries

Arysta Life Science

VALAGRO

Leili

Acadian Seaplants

Kelpak

This report focuses on the Biostimulants in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. The worldwide market for Biostimulants is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% over the next five years, will reach 150 million US$ in 2023, from 110 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study. Major Classifications are as follows:

Acid-based Biostimulants

Extract-based Biostimulants Major Applications are as follows:

Fruits & Vegetables

Turf & Ornamentals