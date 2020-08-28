The global blood plasmamarket can be segmented on the basis of components, application, end-users and region. The market is segmented by components into coagulation factors, immunoglobulin, hyperimmune globulin, albumin, factor VIII, factor IX & others, out of which, the immunoglobulin segment is anticipated to have the largest market share on account of higher adoption of different kinds of therapies for treating diseases. On the basis of application, it is sub-segmented into immunodeficiency diseases, hemophilia, hypogammaglobulinemia, Von Willebrand disease, oncology, transplant, hematology & others. Based on end-user, the market is sub-segmented into hospitals, clinics, research laboratories & others, out of which, the hospital segment is expected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027.

The blood plasmaindustries across the globe are focusing on providing various types of treatments and therapies to patients, especially patients who are suffering from hemophilia which in turn is anticipated drive the growth of the market.

The global blood plasmamarketis anticipated to expand at a CAGR around 10.2% during the forecast period.Rising immunodeficiency diseases and increasing cases of hemophilia are the major factors which are augmenting the growth of the market. Further, growing rate of elderly population and increasing adoption of plasma derived products are also expected to propel the growth of the market in upcoming years.

Geographically, On the basis of regional analysis, global blood plasma market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. On the back of increasing geriatric population, rising developments in biomedical technologies, higher disposable income and rapidly advancing healthcare sector, North America is anticipated to have the largest market share in the global blood plasma market. Further, Europe is expected to hold the second largest market share in the global blood plasma market on account of increased focus on research and developmental activities in the region.

In the Asia Pacific region, China is anticipated to be the fastest growing market on account of rising population base, increased focus on the healthcare sector and rising disposable income.

Increase in Medical Conditions to Augment the Market Growth

Rising prevalence of hemophilia, growing rate of geriatric population, increased adoption of plasma derived products and growing number of immunodeficiency diseases are some of the major factors which are expected to drive boost the growth of the market over the forecast period

However, the side effects associated with the blood plasma transfusion such as anaphylactic reactions, hemolytic transfusion reactions, transfusion associated circulatory overload, and transfusion related acute lung injury etc. are anticipated to hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The report titled “Blood Plasma Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers the detailed overview of the global blood plasmamarket in terms of market segmentation bycomponents, byapplication, by end-users and by regions.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter's five force model. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global blood plasmamarket which includes company profiling of key companies such as Pfizer Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Merck & Co., Inc., Medivators Inc. (Cantel Medical Corp.), CrosstexInternational,Inc., Danaher Corp., Steelco S.P.A, STERIS Plc and other prominent players.

