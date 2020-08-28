Butadiene Derivatives Market Size, Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2026

The report titled on “Butadiene Derivatives Market” provides in-depth analysis of Product Scope, Market Overview, Market Opportunities, Market Driving Force and Market Risks. Butadiene Derivatives Market competitive landscapes provides details by Vendors, Including Company Overview, Company Total Revenue (Financials), Market Potential, Presence, Butadiene Derivatives Industry Sales and Revenue Generated, Market Share, Price, Production Sites And Facilities, SWOT Analysis, Product Launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Butadiene Derivatives market sales, Revenue and Market Share for each player covered in this report ( Shell, DowDuPont, LyondellBasell Industries, CNPC, BASF, Nizhnekamskneftekhim, Exxon Mobil, Braskem, Eni, TPC Group ).

Scope of Butadiene Derivatives Market: Butadiene is a highly reactive colorless gas, obtained as a byproduct of the production of ethylene or propylene by selective distillation of gas oil stream. It can be liquefied below -4.0°C and can be easily polymerized in the presence of oxygen. It is easily soluble in alcohol and ether but insoluble in water. Butadiene derivatives are copolymers produced from reacting butadiene and styrene and/or acrylonitrile, which include Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR), Polybutadiene Rubber (PBR), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), and others.

Global Butadiene Derivatives market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Butadiene Derivatives.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

☯ Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR)

☯ Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

☯ Polybutadiene Rubber (PBR)

☯ Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

☯ Tires and Rubber

☯ Adhesives

☯ Paints and Coatings

☯ Footwear

☯ Others

Butadiene Derivatives Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

