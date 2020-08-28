Can Coatings Market Global Demand, Business Opportunities, Size and Share Estimation by 2026

The Global Can Coatings Market size is projected to reach USD 2.65 billion by 2026, on account of change in living habits and rising demand for canned products from the food and beverage industry. Cans are used for preserving products and storing them for safe transport from manufacturing units to the end-user. The increasing popularity of packaged food and beverage products is a significant factor boosting the can coatings market size. More information on the market is provided in a recently published report by Fortune Business insights™ titled, “Can Coatings Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Epoxy, Acrylic, and Others), By Application (Food Cans, Beverage Cans, Aerosol Cans, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” As per this report, the market value was USD 1.97 billion in 2018 and is expected to rise at a CAGR of 3.8% between 2019 and 2026.

Competitive Landscape:

Expansion of Product Portfolio- Key Strategy Adopted by Players

Major can coatings manufacturers are excluding harmful chemical materials for production and including elements such as polyester and acrylic for can production. Besides this, producers are focusing on geographical expansion, strengthen their distribution channels, and product launches for exceptional food and beverage variety such as soups, baby-milk, and others to attract high can coatings market revenue on the one hand and emerge dominant in the market competition on the other.

List of Notable Market Players in Can Coatings Market;

PPG Industries, Inc.

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd.

BALL CORPORATION

CSC BRANDS, L.P.

Axalta Coating Systems

National Paints Factories Co. Ltd.

TOYOCHEM CO. LTD.

IPC GmbH & Co. KG

VPL Coatings GmbH & Co KG

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Kupsa Coatings

Major Industry Developments of Can Coatings Market Include:

March 2016 – Campbell Soup Company declared the advent of polyester and acrylic materials into their can lining and withdrawal of manufacturing cans with Bisphenol A (BPA) lining content.

October 2015 – New generation coatings was launched by PPG Industries with the product names NUTRISHIELD and Nutrishield SOLISTA for internal protection spray coatings used in wall-ironed food cans. This product will be utilized in products such as infant foods, pack ready meals, soups, and other food products in the food-can business.

