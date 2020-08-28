Cannabis Market Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2027 – Aphria, urora Cannabis, Cannabis Science, Canopy Growth and Medical Marijuana

Cannabis Market is expected to reach US$ 153,689.9 Mn in 2027 from US$ 10,838.1 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 34.5% from 2019-2027.

The key factors such as legalization of medical cannabis, increasing awareness of medical cannabis through conferences, symposia, and workshops, and growing medicinal application of cannabis boosting the market over the years. The North America region is the fastest growing market among the all regions and is expected to grow with CAGR of 35.3%. This market is expected to reach to US$ 67,915.6 in 2027 from US$ 4,518.7 Mn in 2018. The growth in North America is characterized by increase in the approval of cannabis medicinal products. Moreover, increasing number of companies offering medicinal cannabis, growing medicinal applications of cannabis and increasing key factors contributing to the growth of cannabis market.

Top Dominating Key Players:

Aphria, Inc. Aurora Cannabis Cannabis Science, Inc. Canopy Growth Corporation Medical Marijuana, Inc. VIVO Cannabis Inc. Tikun Olam Ltd Terra Tech Corp. Tilray Cronos Group

The United States is anticipated to be the main driving force of growth of use of medical cannabis. 30 states of the United States of America have legalized the use of cannabis. These 30 states comprises of 60% of total population and have approved use of medical marijuana. This has become the driving force for the growth of cannabis testing marked in the entire North America region. Currently more than 8000 active licenses for cannabis businesses in USA.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Cannabis Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Cannabis Market segments and regions.

