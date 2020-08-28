Global Cannabis Market 2020 by Manufacturers Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2027

The global cannabis market is expected to reach US$ 153,689.9 Mn in 2027 from US$ 10,838.1 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 34.5% from 2019-2027.

The key factors such as increasing number of countries decriminalizing the use of cannabis and legalizing the cannabis for medical use, increasing awareness of benefits offered by cannabis through conduction of workshops and symposiums and increasing technological development in the field of medical cannabis is expected to account for the growth of the global cannabis market.

Some of the key players of Cannabis Market: Aphria, Inc., Aurora Cannabis, Cannabis Science, INC., Canopy Growth Corporation, Medical Marijuana, Inc., VIVO Cannabis Inc., Tikun Olam, Terra Tech Corp., Tilray, The Cronos Group

The Global Cannabis Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Segmentation by Solution:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Cannabis market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Cannabis market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Most important type of Cannabis covered in this report are:

Flower

Concentrates

Others

Based on end user/application, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications:

Medical

Recreational

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1.Introduction

2. Global Cannabis Market – Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Cannabis- Market Landscape

5. Global Cannabis Market – Key Industry Dynamics

6. Cannabis Market – Global Analysis

7. Cannabis Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 – Product Type

8. Cannabis Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 – Application

9. Cannabis Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 – Compound

10. Cannabis Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis

