Ceramic Tiles Market 2020 Trends, Size Outlook, Demand Projections, Revenue and Sales | Industry Research Report 2026

The global ceramic tiles market size is projected to reach USD 82.83 billion by 2026, attributable to the rise in construction activities worldwide. Ceramic tiles offer functions such as scratch-resistance, slip-resistance, cracking-resistance, and are appealing aesthetically. Fortune Business insights™ provide a comprehensive overview of the market in their recently published report titled “Ceramic Tiles Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Application Area (Floor, Walls, Others), By End-Use (Residential, Non-Residential), and Geography Forecast till 2026.” As per this report, the market size was USD 57.26 billion in 2018 and will rise at a CAGR of 4.7% between 2019 to 2026.

What is the Scope of the Report?

The report discusses the ceramic tiles market in detail, primarily focusing on key industry developments, major growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. It also throws light on key players operating in the market and discusses the strategies adopted by these players for gaining momentum in the market. Furthermore, the report provides a detailed table of segmentation based on factors such as application, end-use, and geographies and mentions the names of the leading segments and their future growth prospects. Current ceramic tiles market trends are also presented in the report. For more information, one may log on to the company website.

Key Drivers

Government-supported Initiatives to Improve Existing Infrastructure will Bode Well for Market

Increasing construction and renovation activities worldwide is a significant factor propelling the ceramic tiles market growth. This, coupled with the rise in government initiatives to improve public recreational spaces such as hospitals, schools, and public transport, are likely to aid in the expansion of the market. Moreover, the rise in disposable incomes of people, coupled with the rapid industrialization and modernization, propelled people to renovate and reconstruct existing homes and commercial spaces. Furthermore, the advent and rising popularity of customizable and digitally printed ceramic tiles and the currently trending phase of interior decorations will further help the market generate high revenue in the forthcoming years.

List of Leading Ceramic Tiles Market Manufacturers include:

Kajaria Ceramics Limited

Ceramic Industries Group

Cerâmica Carmelo Fior

White Horse Ceramic

MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC.

STN Cerámica

Dynasty Ceramic Public Company Limited

LASSELSBERGER Group

Grupo Celima Trebol

SCG CERAMICS

Elizabeth Group

PAMESA CERÁMICA SL

Grupo Cedasa

Kale Group

RAK CERAMICS

PT Arwana Citramulia Tbk

Vitromex USA, Inc.

Cersanit Group

Grupo Lamosa

Somany Ceramics

Others

