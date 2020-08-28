This large scale Chymosin Market report highlights the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, based on SWOT analysis. This business report conducts thorough competitive research to provide better market insights. The report proves to be an indispensable when it comes to market definition, classifications, applications and engagements. Being a comprehensive market research report, this Chymosin market report undoubtedly meets the strategic and specific needs of the business. The market report is a synopsis of the market facts, stats and figures for the forecast period of 2020-2026

Global chymosin market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 4.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The well-established Key players in the market are: DSM, Merck KGaA, Vital Source Yeast Co., Ltd., The Cheesemaker, Modernist Pantry, LLC, PuNature Food Ingredients, Meito Sangyo.Co., WalcoRen, Iran Industrial Enzymes Company, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, DuPont de Nemours, Inc,, sSUDERSHAN BIOTECH PRIVATE LIMITED, Renco, Mayasan, Corbion, BASF SE, Dow, Calza Clemente S. R. L among others.

In April 2019, Chr. Hansen launched CHY-MAX Supreme. This new product offers higher yield, and processes more milk and cheese in minimal time along with grating and slicing of cheese with less giveaways and restricted protein breakdown over time. CHY-MAX Supreme increases value by enabling cheesemakers to produce more cheese from the same amount of milk

Chymosin Market Trends | Industry Segment by Product Type (Chymosin Liquid, Chymosin Powder, Chymosin Tablets), Applications (Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Biochemical Engineering, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Chymosin, also known as rennin, is a pepsin-related proteolytic enzyme produced by chief cells in some animals stomachs. Liquid milk is effectively converted into a semi-solid cheese such that chymosin can be stored in the abdomen for longer time periods. The increased world cheese production, combined with a decrease in the amount of calves killed, encouraged the quest for alternative chymosin sources. One alternative source is the use of microorganisms ‘ recombinant chymosin. Mainly fungi produce recombinant chymosin, but it can be also generated by bacteria.

Market Drivers

Increasing fast food chains along with the food & beverage MNCs will drive the growth of the market

Rise in vegan population may boost the market growth

Growing environmental awareness is the driving factor of the market growth

Improved methods of production of inexpensive rennet is fueling the market in the forecast period

Market Restraint

Side effects of microbial rennet is the restraining factor of the market growth

