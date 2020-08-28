Cloud Analytics Market 2020: Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2027 | IBM Corp, Infor, Microsoft Corp, MicroStrategy, Oracle Corp, SAP

The emergence of big data and easy installation features and low cost of cloud analytics services are some of the major factor drives the growth of the cloud analytics market. To enhance customer experience by analyzing the huge amount of data flowing through various platforms such as television, connected devices, and social media, organizations across the globe are looking for solutions that will provide real-time analysis of this data. Thereby increasing demand for cloud analytics which propels the growth of the market.

The exponential growth of unstructured and structured data that result in growing use cloud analytics solutions to deal with such a huge amount of data and drawing inference out of them which triggering the growth of the cloud analytics market. Further, cloud analytics provides a high-end analysis of the data stored on cloud coupled with the increasing IT spending and growing demand for flexible and high-end solutions is a rising demand for the cloud analytics market during the forecast period.

The Major Market Player Included in This Report are:

– IBM Corporation

– Infor

– Microsoft Corporation

– MicroStrategy Incorporated

– Oracle Corporation

– SAP SE

– SAS Institute Inc.

– Tableau Software, LLC

– Teradata Corporation

– TIBCO Software Inc.

The “Global Cloud Analytics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Cloud analytics industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview Cloud analytics market with detailed market segmentation as solution, deployment type, enterprise size, end-user, and geography. The global cloud analytics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading cloud analytics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the cloud analytics market.

The global cloud analytics market is segmented on the basis solution, deployment type, enterprise size, end-user. On the basis of solution the market is segmented as cloud BI tools, hosted data warehouse solutions, complex event processing, enterprise information management, enterprise performance management, risk and compliance, analytics solutions. On the basis of deployment type the market is segmented as public cloud, private cloud, hybrid cloud. On the basis of enterprise size the market is segmented as small and medium-size enterprises, large enterprises. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as BFSI, IT and telecom, retail and consumer goods, healthcare, media and entertainment, government and education, manufacturing, energy and power, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Cloud analytics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Cloud analytics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Cloud analytics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the cloud analytics market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the cloud analytics market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from Cloud analytics market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for cloud analytics in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the cloud analytics market.

The report also includes the profiles of key cloud analytics companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. PUBLISHERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Cloud Analytics Market – By Solution

1.3.2 Cloud Analytics Market – By Deployment Type

1.3.3 Cloud Analytics Market – By Enterprise Size

1.3.4 Cloud Analytics Market – By End-user

1.3.5 Cloud Analytics Market – By Region

1.3.5.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. CLOUD ANALYTICS MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

4.4. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. CLOUD ANALYTICS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

Continue…

