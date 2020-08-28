Coated Fabric Market Global Updates, Size, Share Estimation to 2026

The global coated fabric market size is likely to gain impetus from their rising utilization in producing military wear and protective clothing worldwide. Besides, the ongoing number of construction projects owing to the increasing investments in chemical, oil and gas, infrastructure, and automotive and transportation industries would affect the market positively. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recently published report, titled, “Coated Fabric Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, by Product (Polymer Coated Fabric, Rubber Coated Fabric, and Fabric Backed Wall Coverings), By Application (Protective Clothing, Transportation, Furniture, Industrial, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further states that the coated fabric market size stood at USD 34.89 billion in 2018. It is anticipated to reach USD 49.41 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

Highlights of the Report

Elaborate information about the coated fabric market trends, opportunities, and challenges.

In-depth information about the dominating regions present in the market.

List of all the segments.

Competitive landscape consisting of innovative product launches, agreements, contracts, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and investments.

Get Sample PDF Brochure with “Short-Term and Long-Term Impact of COVID-19” on Market, Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/covid19-impact/coated-fabric-market-102546

Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing Automotive Production to Propel Growth

Coated fabrics are majorly used in vehicles to improve the feel and appearance of their interior. Varnish or oil finishes, plastics, lacquer, rubber, PVC, and resins are some of the materials that are extensively used to process or coat fabric. Automotive coated fabric is oil-repellent, rot-proof, UV resistant, water resistant, and anti-corrosive. Nowadays, numerous automotive manufacturers are using OMNAVA coated fabric upholsteries to enhance a vehicle’s performance, provide impressive design, excellent touch, durable performance, low emissions, and environmental features. OMNOVA delivers auto OEMs superior quality fabric. Overall, increasing production of automotive and rising per capita income are set to augment the coated fabrics market growth in the coming years. However, fluctuations in the prices of raw materials may hinder the market growth.

Fortune Business Insights™ provides a list of all the companies operating in the coated fabric market. They are as follows;

B&V Membrane

SRF Limited

Low & Bonar

Fothergill Group

J K Texbond Pvt. Ltd.

Trelleborg

Ajy Tech India Pvt. Ltd.

CANADIAN GENERAL TOWER

Sioen Industries NV

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

Bobet Group

MarvelVinyls

Other prominent key players

Quick Buy – Coated Fabric Market Research Report – https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102546

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific to Lead Backed by Growth of Construction Industry

In terms of region, the market is classified into Latin America, North America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Amongst these, in 2018, North America procured USD 7.3 billion coated fabrics market revenue. This growth is attributable to the upsurging demand for protective clothing from chemical and pharmaceutical industries. Apart from that, the FDA has imposed strict rules and regulations. In Canada and the U.S., increasing usage of protective clothing and industrial machinery applications has given rise to rapid industrialization.

anufacturing companies. In Europe, the market would grow considerably in the coming years because of the rising production of automotive in the U.K. and Germany.

Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/coated-fabric-market-102546

Below are a couple of the crucial industry developments:

May 2019 : Spradling International Marine, a provider of high quality vinyl products headquartered in Alabama, teamed up with Pletcher Sales, a textiles company based in Indiana. It would enable the latter in providing interior solutions and coated fabrics to the recreational vehicle (RV) industry.

: Spradling International Marine, a provider of high quality vinyl products headquartered in Alabama, teamed up with Pletcher Sales, a textiles company based in Indiana. It would enable the latter in providing interior solutions and coated fabrics to the recreational vehicle (RV) industry. July 2018: Trelleborg AB, an engineering group based in Sweden, completed the acquisition of Laminating Coating Technologies, Inc., a privately owned company headquartered in the U.S. This acquisition would help the former in strengthening its position in the market, as well as improve the company’s product offering.

Browse More Trending Topics from Fortune Business Insights™ :

Protective Clothing Market Share Analysis, Size, Price Factors, Business Opportunities in 2020 and Forecast to 2027

Polyurethane Market Size Analysis to 2026

Flooring Market Price Analysis 2020, Size, Share and Global Business Opportunities to 2026

Zeolite Market Growth Insights to 2026