Coconut Milk Industry 2020: Global Market Manufacturers, Outlook, Share, Growth and Forecast 2024

This report focuses on “Coconut Milk Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Coconut Milk market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Coconut Milk:

Coconut milk is the liquid that comes from the grated pulp of a mature coconut. The opacity and rich taste of coconut milk are due to its high oil content, most of which is saturated fat. Coconut Milk Market Manufactures:

Theppadungporn Coconut

ThaiCoconut

Asiatic Agro Industry

PT. Sari Segar Husada

SOCOCO

Ahya Coco Organic Food Manufacturing

Heng Guan Food Industrial

WhiteWave Foods

Coconut Palm Group

Betrimex

Goya Foods

Renuka Holdings

HolistaTranzworld

UNICOCONUT Coconut Milk Market Types:

Regular Coconut Milk

Organic Coconut Milk Coconut Milk Market Applications:

Direct Drink

Dairy & Dessert

Baked Products

Direct Drink

Dairy & Dessert

Baked Products

Others Scope of this Report:

Currently, there are several producing companies in the world coconut milk industry. The main players are Theppadungporn Coconut, ThaiCoconut, Asiatic Agro Industry, PT. Sari Segar Husada and SOCOCO. The global sales of coconut milk increases to 343178 MT in 2018 from 188801 MT in 2013 with average growth rate of 12.69%.

In consumption market, North America, South America and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2017, these regions occupied 73.81% of the global consumption volume in total.

The worldwide market for Coconut Milk is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 17.4% over the next five years, will reach 1430 million USD in 2024, from 640 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.