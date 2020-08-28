Coconut Milk Industry 2020: Global Market Manufacturers, Outlook, Share, Growth and Forecast 2024

Bulletin Line

Coconut Milk

This report focuses on “Coconut Milk Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Coconut Milk market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Coconut Milk:

  • Coconut milk is the liquid that comes from the grated pulp of a mature coconut. The opacity and rich taste of coconut milk are due to its high oil content, most of which is saturated fat.

    Coconut Milk Market Manufactures:

  • Theppadungporn Coconut
  • ThaiCoconut
  • Asiatic Agro Industry
  • PT. Sari Segar Husada
  • SOCOCO
  • Ahya Coco Organic Food Manufacturing
  • Heng Guan Food Industrial
  • WhiteWave Foods
  • Coconut Palm Group
  • Betrimex
  • Goya Foods
  • Renuka Holdings
  • HolistaTranzworld
  • UNICOCONUT

    Coconut Milk Market Types:

  • Regular Coconut Milk
  • Organic Coconut Milk

    Coconut Milk Market Applications:

  • Direct Drink
  • Dairy & Dessert
  • Baked Products
  • Others

    Scope of this Report:

  • Currently, there are several producing companies in the world coconut milk industry. The main players are Theppadungporn Coconut, ThaiCoconut, Asiatic Agro Industry, PT. Sari Segar Husada and SOCOCO. The global sales of coconut milk increases to 343178 MT in 2018 from 188801 MT in 2013 with average growth rate of 12.69%.
  • In consumption market, North America, South America and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2017, these regions occupied 73.81% of the global consumption volume in total.
  • The worldwide market for Coconut Milk is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 17.4% over the next five years, will reach 1430 million USD in 2024, from 640 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Coconut Milk in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

    Questions Answered in the Coconut Milk Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the global Coconut Milk market?
    • How will the global Coconut Milk market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the global Coconut Milk market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the global Coconut Milk market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Coconut Milk market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Coconut Milk product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Coconut Milk, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Coconut Milk in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Coconut Milk competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Coconut Milk breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

