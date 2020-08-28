Composite Cylinders Market 2020 Research Report by Absolute Reports include Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast to – 2024

Global “Composite Cylinders Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Composite Cylinders in these regions. This report also studies the global Composite Cylinders market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Composite Cylinders:

Composite Cylinder is a high pressure vessel that is made of a composite-polymer material and placed in a plastic body. The technology of manufacturing a modern composite cylinder is a very complex and high-tech process, so its cost is much higher than the cost of a metal analogue.

Luxfer Gas Cylinder

Hexagon Composites

Sinoma

Aburi Composites

Faber Industrie

Worthington Cylinders

Dragerwerk

Santek

Time Technoplast

Rubis Caribbean

Ullit

Beijing Tianhai Industry Composite Cylinders Market Types:

Glass Fiber Composites

Carbon Fiber Composites Composite Cylinders Market Applications:

Gas Carriers and Storage

Transportation

Life Support

Other

The global composite cylinders industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in North America and Europe, such as Luxfer Gas Cylinder, Hexagon Composites, Aburi Composites, Faber Industrie and Worthington Cylinders. At present, Luxfer Gas Cylinder is the world leader, holding 17.76% revenue market share in 2017.

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, composite cylinders consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2024 the consumption of composite cylinders is estimated to be 10327 K Un

The worldwide market for Composite Cylinders is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 690 million USD in 2024, from 570 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.