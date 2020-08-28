Connected Hotel Systems and Solutions Market Regional Trends & Growth Projections (2020-2027) | Fortune Business Insights

The global connected hotel systems and solutions market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Connected Hotel Systems and Solutions Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Deployment (Service & Solutions), By Hotel Type (Business Hotels, Resorts and Spas, Custom and Boutique Hotels, and Others), By Applications (Security, Communication Technology, Guest Service Management, and others) and Geography Forecast till 2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/connected-hotel-systems-and-solutions-market-100381

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other connected hotel systems and solutions market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of top key players mentioned in the Connected Hotel Systems and Solutions Market research report:

protel hotel software GmbH

Honeywell International Inc.

OctoRate Hospitality Engineering

Siemens AG

Winhotel Solution SL.

Johnson Controls

NEC Corporation

Springer-Miller Systems SMS

“Honeywell to Launch New Connected Hotel Solutions”

Honeywell International Inc., an American multinational conglomerate company of connected buildings, announced the launch of a next-generation suite smart lighting, energy management, voice controls and secure cloud communication systems at HITEC, Houston, Texas. The launch of this new technology is expected to aid the hotel management system software industry owing to the safety and security systems, brand network options, property management, energy management and building automation embedded in the software. The attributing aforementioned factors are likely to accelerate industry growth.

Besides this, the efforts of key players to expand solutions in the hospitality industry will also benefit the hotel management system software market. For instance, in 2017, Dylog Italia Spa acquired Octorate, Italy-based provider of software solutions for connected hotels, with an aim to expand its solutions in the hospitality sector adding a tech solution enabled with cloud computing services to store customer information. This factor will, in turn, contribute considerably to the global market.

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/connected-hotel-systems-and-solutions-market-reports-scope-methodology-timelines-and-challenges-forecast-till-2026-2020-07-30

Regional Analysis for Connected Hotel Systems and Solutions Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Connected Hotel Systems and Solutions Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Connected Hotel Systems and Solutions Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Connected Hotel Systems and Solutions Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

