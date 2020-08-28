Construction Chemicals Market Size Report 2020, Recent Trends, Share, and Growth forecast to 2026

The global Construction Chemicals Market size is projected to reach USD 70.91 billion by the end of 2026. The need for improved infrastructure will open up a huge potential for the growth of the market. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Construction Chemicals Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Admixtures, Flooring, Waterproofing, Repair & Rehabilitation, and Others), By Application (Residential, and Non-Residential), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was worth USD 42.32 billion in 22018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

Construction chemicals are used as additives in cement and other construction material. They are widely used for improving the performance of several products, with a bid to establishing durable and structures and interiors. The high investment in the research and development of newer products will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. Besides durability, this product provides strength to the substance in which they are used.

The presence of several large scale companies will have a huge impact on the growth of the market in the foreseeable future. The properties of construction chemicals such have allowed applications across diverse construction sectors, subsequently contributing to the growth of the market.

Key companies covered in report Construction Chemicals Market

BuildCore Chemicals,

Croda International Plc,

ACC Limited,

Evonik,

BASF SE,

Fosroc, Inc.,

CHRYSO India,

SWC Brother Company Limited.,

Sika AG,

3M Company,

and Other

Key Players profiled in construction chemicals market research report

Industry Developments:

September 2019: BASF unveiled a new production plant in the Philippines for the supply of construction chemicals in the local market.

