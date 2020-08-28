COVID-19 Impact on Annatto Market in 2020 – Know the Forecast Demand till 2026

According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Annatto Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Oil-soluble Annatto, Water-soluble Annatto, and Emulsified and Solvent-extracted Annatto), Application (Food Industry, Natural Fabric Industry, Cosmetic Industry, and Others), and Regional Forecasts, 2019 – 2026,” the market was valued at USD 186.14 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 283.62 Million by the end of 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.38% in the forecast period (2019-2026).

List of best companies that are operating in the global annatto market are:

Givaudan SA

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Kalsec Inc.

Dohler Group

Dairy Connection, Inc.

IFC Solutions

Biocon Colors

Aarkay Food Products Ltd

Annatto is widely used across the food and beverage industry as a natural food colorant. It is used to enhance the visual appearance of several foods such as desserts, dairy products, and meat. Besides applications in the food industry, annatto is used in natural fabrics for dyeing purposes. The developments in the extraction of annatto have led to increased product availability, which in turn will fuel demand for the product across the world. The global Annatto Market is likely to benefit from recent advancements in seed cultivation techniques.

The report classifies the global Annatto Market based on product type, applications, and regional demographics. Several aspects of the market have been discussed in detail, with primary focus on growth drivers, leading products, and areas that have witnessed huge product demand. Additionally, the competitive landscape has been analyzed in brief and the leading companies have been labelled out. Through extensive research methods, forecast values have been calculated for a fixed period.

Driven by Increasing Regulatory Approvals, Several New Products Are Likely to Be Introduced

The high demand for annatto, coupled with growing applications across diverse industries have offered huge potential for market growth. As a result, companies are putting in increased efforts in order to better their product offerings. Moreover, high product demand has attracted several market entrants in recent years. Encouraged by this, regulatory bodies are clearing newer products at a rapid pace.

Request a Sample Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/annatto-market-101592

In 2019, Frutarom Natural Solutions received organic certification for its natural product Annatto. The company bagged certifications from both, the US Food and Drug Administration as well as the European Organic Certifiers Council. The company’s sales and revenue are likely to increase as a result of the latest update. Driven by a global customer reach of Frutarom, the organic certification for the company will have a direct impact on the global market in the forthcoming years.

North America and Europe to Dominate the Global Market

The report classifies the Annatto Market based on regional demographics into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America and Europe will witness considerable growth. Driven by exceptionally high product demand, these regions will dominate the global market in the coming years.

These regions have witnessed massive advancements in production as well as distribution of annatto. Furthermore, the export of annatto on a large scale from both Europe as well as North America across the world will add to the growth of the market in these regions. Additionally, developments in regional markets will have a positive impact on the growth of the global market.

Order A Complete Research Report On Annatto Market Report

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101592

Have a Look at Related Reports:

http://www.mediafire.com/file/2bbkeikb0z7m7qt/ASTAXANTHIN+Market.pdf/file

https://www.scribd.com/document/473845900/Astaxanthin-Market

https://www.4shared.com/office/TrJdXuhXea/ASTAXANTHIN_Market.html

https://www.yumpu.com/en/document/view/63958277/astaxanthin-market

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.