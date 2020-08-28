COVID-19 Impact On Heart Health Products Industry Segment, Share, CAGR Status, Sales Volume, Size, Opportunities

Heart Health Products Market Overview

The Heart Health Products Market has witnessed a substantial growth over the last couple of years both in developed and developing economies. Market Research Future, a firm which specializes in market reports related to the Food, Beverages & Nutrition sector among others, recently forecasted in its report on “Global Heart Health Products Market Research Report- Forecast to 2022” that the market will demonstrate an exceptional CAGR while achieving million dollar growth readily in the forecast period.

Shifting lifestyle of the consumers has encouraged the demand of Heart Health Products Industry Segment in health and wellness products industries. Demand of healthy food supplements has raised the market portion of heart health products as one of the major sector in healthcare. Increasing incidences of obesity, leading to cardiovascular diseases in the developed countries is supporting the sale of heart health products. Low-cholesterol segment of heart health products is growing at steady rate based on the wide application in health sector.

Competitive Analysis

Key manufacturers are concentrating to augment its brand name by arranging several promotional activities. The companies are participating in various social media promotions, events and interaction with the consumers. The manufacturers are demonstrating their new product offerings in various exhibitions to entice new customers.

The key players profiled in heart health products are Nestle SA (Switzerland), Kellogg Co. (U.S.), Dean Foods (U.S.), Altria Group (U.S.), Kraft Foods (U.S.), General Mills (U.S.), and Campbell Soup Company (U.S.)

Market Segments

Global Heart Health Products Market has been divided into source, delivery format, nutrition & function, category, consumer group and Region

Based on source: Grains and pulses, fruits, vegetables, tea leaf extract and fish

Based on delivery format: capsules, tablets, powder, soft gels & gels, capsules and drops

Based on nutrition & function: Omega-3 fatty acids, Vitamins, Low-Cholesterol/low-fat, Antioxidants, Gluten-free, Sodium-free, Lactose-free and others

Based on category: Heart Health Nutrition, Heart Disease Prone and Heart Health Care (post heart operations)

Regional Analysis

The global Heart Health Products Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Among all the region, North America is estimated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period of 2017-2022 followed by Europe.

Also, various innovative products introduced by key players in the North American region is playing a major role to upsurge the sales of heart health products in the review period. Among the North American countries, the U.S. is accounting for more than 80% of the market proportion in the North America region. However, the Asia Pacific region is estimated to expand at a high pace during the forecast period of 2017-2022.

