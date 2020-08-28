The Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. The report presents a complete assessment of the Market covering future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data forecast till 2027. Delivering the key insights pertaining to this industry, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, present and future business scenario, market size and share of Major Players such as Pfizer Inc, Astrazeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche LTd, Bayer AG, Amgen Inc, Novartis AG, Bristol Mayers Squibb, Johnson and Johnson, Merck KgaA, Eli Lilly, celgene Corp, Gilead , bluebird bio Inc, Celldex therapeutics, SillaJen Inc, IGNITE Immunotherapy, Westeren oncolytics ltd and more

Global cancer immunotherapy market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing at a healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period. Emerging markets and huge investment in research and development are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.

The global Cancer immunotherapy Market evokes the immune response against the cancerous cells. Immunotherapy acts by targeting CTLA-4 and PD-1/PD-L1 Pathway. It works either by slowing down the growth of cancer cells or boosts the immune system to destroy the cancerous cells or either it stops the cancer from spreading to other parts of the body. This global Cancer immunotherapy Market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the cancer immunotherapy market in the next 8 years.

Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market Scope and Market Size

Global cancer immunotherapy market is segmented on the basis of indication, drug class, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel.

Based on indication, the global cancer immunotherapy market is segmented into lung cancer breast cancer, colorectal cancer, melanoma, prostate cancer, head & neck cancer and others.

Drug class for the global cancer immunotherapy market is segmented into monoclonal antibodies, cancer vaccines, checkpoint inhibitors, immunomodulators and others.

The route of administration segment for global cancer immunotherapy market is segmented into oral, parenteral and others.

On the basis of end-users, the global cancer immunotherapy market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, speciality centres and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global cancer immunotherapy market has been bifurcated into hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy and retail pharmacy.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

· Current and future of Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

· The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period.

· Regions/countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

· The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

New technologies and combination product availability is expected to drive the market in the forecast period.

Production of biosimilars and biobetters.

Rising cancer suffering population.

Increased investment in research and development of cancer immunotherapy.

Downward pricing pressure owing to its commodity nature.

Competitive Analysis:

The global cancer immunotherapy market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cancer immunotherapy market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Patient Epidemiology Analysis

Global cancer immunotherapy market also provides you with detailed market analysis for patient analysis, prognosis and cures. Prevalence, incidence, mortality, adherence rates are some of the data variables that are available in the report. Direct or indirect impact analysis of epidemiology to market growth are analyzed to create a more robust and cohort multivariate statistical model for forecasting the market in the growth period.

Competitive Landscape and Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market Share Analysis

Global cancer immunotherapy market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, clinical trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to global cancer immunotherapy market.

The global cancer immunotherapy market is majorly driven by high prevalence of renal cancer, rich promising pipeline of drugs, high diagnostics rate and vulnerable geriatric population. In addition, launches of drugs annually and advances in pharmaceuticals and biotechnological sectors or industries are some of the impacting factors that drives the market growth. Nevertheless, limited revenue opportunities coupled with high treatment cost significantly and patent expiration are some of the prominent factors that hinder the growth of this market.

Cancer immunotherapy is a type of treatment that is widely used in the treatment of various cancers such as lung cancer and skin cancer by either stimulating or improving the patient’s immune system artificially.

Global cancer immunotherapy market provides details of market share, new developments and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Major competitors/ Company Profiles

The major players covered in the global cancer immunotherapy market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Bayer AG, Fresenius Kabi AG, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Bausch Health, LUPIN, AstraZeneca, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Mylan N.V., Hikma Pharmaceutical Plc, Apotex Inc, Immunomedics Inc, Amneal Pharmaceutical Inc, Merck & Co., Inc., Aspen Holdings and others.

In 2011, Amgen Inc acquired biovex with USD 1 Billion which was into the oncolytic virus immunotherapy development.

In October 2016, Genetech subsidiary of Roche received the approval for atezolizumab for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

In March 2017, Serono Inc received the FDA accelerated approval for avelumab for the treatment of metastatic merkell cell carcinoma.

Table of Contents-Snapshot

– Executive Summary

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

Chapter 2 Industry Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 3 Industry Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter 4 Industry Consumption by Regions

Chapter 5 Industry Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter 6 Industry Analysis by Applications

Chapter 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industry Business

Chapter 8 Industry Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter 10 Market Dynamics

Chapter 11 Industry Forecast

Chapter 12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter 13 Methodology and Data Source

Market Segmentation:

The global cancer immunotherapy market is segmented based on basis of product type, cancer type, end users and geography

Based on product, the global cancer immunotherapy is segmented into monoclonal antibody, immunomodulators, cell therapies, checkpoint inhibitors, vaccines. Monoclonal antibody is further sub-segmented into bispecific monoclonal antibody, naked monoclonal antibody, conjugated monoclonal antibodies and antibody- cytokine fusion proteins. Immunomodulator is further sub segmented into cytokines, granulocyte macrophage colony stimulating factor (GM-CSF) and oncolytic viruses. The cytokines is further sub-segmented into interferons and interleukins. Cell therapies are further sub-segmented into chimeric antigen receptor T-cell Therapy (CAR T-cell Therapy) and dendritic cell therapies. Checkpoint inhibitors are further sub-segmented into cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein-4, programmed death-1 and programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1). Vaccine is further sub segmented into therapeutics and prophylactic vaccines. Vaccines are further sub-segmented into therapeutic and prophylactic vaccines.

On the basis of cancer type, the global cancer immunotherapy market is classified into melanoma, lung cancer, head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, multiple myeloma, colorectal cancer.

On the basis of end users, the global cancer immunotherapy market is segmented into hospitals, oncology centers, community healthcare and others.

Based on geography, the global cancer immunotherapy market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

