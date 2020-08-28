The Digital Pills Market study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. The report presents a complete assessment of the Market covering future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data forecast till 2026. Delivering the key insights pertaining to this industry, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, present and future business scenario, market size and share of Major Players such as Some of the major players operating in digital pills market are Proteus Digital Health, Inc., Ostuka Holdings Co., Ltd., 2Morrow Inc., GINGER.IO, PureTech Health, Livongo Health, AliveCor, Inc., WellDoc, Inc., Volutis, Omada Health, Inc., Novartis AG, YUZA, Abbott, MOCACARE, GENTAG, iRhythm Technologies, Leaf Healthcare, Inc., Perficient, Inc. among others.

The digital pills are endoscope capsules and small chip containing tablets that help the specialists and the patients to be diagnosed and monitor for the different concerns. These concerns are related to the mental fitness, cancer detection and monitoring, and also for the reminders that are related to the dosage of the pills in real time. For noticing whether the medicines are taken in the proper timing, it transmits to a smartphone or tablet indicating that the medication. The camera inside these pills is for the three dimensional imaging, this is the high resolution camera for capturing with many numbers of frames per second for the better imaging.

Digital Pills Market is estimated to reach USD 0 302.70 million by 2026 registering a substantial CAGR of 7.90% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the advancements in tracking tools.

Download FREE PDF Sample Copy of [email protected] https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-digital-pills-market

The technological advancements and R&D investments by the manufacturer have led to the transformation in the digital pills. The minimal invasive property of these pills is the best thing about them because the chip embedded the tablets is designed from the consumable, minimally invasive and causes mostly no harm to the human body. Performance-enhancing substances are present in these tablets for the better focus and motivation throughout the day.

Digital Pills Market According to Data Bridge Market Research new Market report, “By Diseases (Cardiovascular Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Diabetes), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinic, Home Care Settings), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

FACTORS DRIVING GROWTH IN THE GLOBAL DIGITAL PILLS MARKET

Technological Advancements and R&D investment in smart pills market

Proteus Digital Health (U.S.) manufacturer of digital medicine has developed a system consisting of a smartphone, a sensor patch and a pill. These pills consist of one-square-millimeter sensor that is coated in two digestible metals copper and magnesium. The metals used in the chip are not hazardous to eat since they currently exist in multi-vitamin supplements, as well as naturally in our diets. When the pill is swallowed, the sensor gets activated by interaction of electrolytes within the body. After the activation, the pill transmits signals to the small battery-powered patch that is worn on the patient’s torso and sends the data via bluetooth to a doctor or to any family member’s smartphone.

In May 2017, Olympus (Japan) a medical and surgical products designer company has launched a new technologicaly developed capsule that is Endocapsule 10 system for the users, this capsule is designed for the small bowel endoscopy. The capsule can get operated with the advanced Olympus lens technology and it can produce sensitive, high-resolution images to provide several imaging results for best observations of a multiple abnormalities in the small bowel.

Increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders:

The gastrointestinal disease accounts for a large number of deaths in several parts of the world. The rise in the colorectal cancer (CRC) which is also known as bowel cancer and colon cancer is increasing day by day globally among people. The CRC affects the colon and the rectum in the human body. There are also some diseases that involve the gastrointestinal tract problems that are related to the stomach, small intestine, esophagus, large intestine and rectum, and the additional organs of digestion are also becoming a great problem for the people.

Buy this Report (Can be used by entire organization across the globe + Downloadable and Printable PDF + 30 + Countries) @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-digital-pills-market

Segmentation:

The global market for digital pills by the following sub-categories is presented

By Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Diabetes

By End-User

Hospitals

Clinic

Home Care Settings

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Prevalence in chronic diseases

Decreased expenses from wasted medications

Faster recovery times from greater adherence to treatment regimens

Technological advancements in tracking tools

Intended for use in susceptible patient groups

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]