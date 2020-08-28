Data Center Outsourcing and Infrastructure Utility Services Market 2020 Global Analysis with Size, Share, Trends, by Forecast 2023

Market Drivers and Restraints

According to the new report by Market Research Future (MRFR), the data center outsourcing & infrastructure utility services market is slated to reach a market valuation of approximately USD 10 Billion by 2023, at moderate 13% CAGR between the review period of 2017 to 2023.

The major factors driving the market growth include an increasing focus on disaster management solutions, sustainable infrastructure solutions, energy issues, and green data center solutions are supporting the market growth. The other influential factors, such as the increasing adoption of development of infrastructure utility service and infrastructure-as-a-service, are further fuelling the growth of the market. Moreover, explosive digital needs, increasing complexities within the IT infrastructure, rising data traffic, and growing complexities within data centers are also driving the data center outsourcing & infrastructure utility services market over the assessment period.

Key Market Players

The major players identified by MRFR in the data center outsourcing & infrastructure utility services market are –Accenture Plc (Ireland), Capgemini SE (France), Fujitsu Ltd (Japan), Cognizant (U.S.), HCL Technologies Limited (India), IBM (U.S.), Atos (France), Infosys Limited (India), Tech Mahindra Limited (India), Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India), and others.

Segmental Analysis

The global market for data center outsourcing & infrastructure utility services is segmented on the basis of components, servers, organizations, and vertical.

Based on the components, the market has been segmented into hardware, software, and services. The services segment has been bifurcated into professional service, support, and maintenance. The professional service segment is further divided into application performance monitoring, systems management, managed storage, managed hosting, database administration. On the basis of the servers, the market has been segmented into hybrid servers, rack servers, and virtual servers. Based on the organization size, the market has been bifurcated into small and medium-sized organizations, or SMEs, and large organizations. On the basis of industrial vertical, the market has been segmented into banking, financial services, insurance (BFSI), healthcare, IT and telecommunications, government, travel and logistics, and others.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, and Rest of the World.

North America regional market is one of the most significant in the data center outsourcing & infrastructure utility services market and is expected to generate the largest market share over the review period. This is owing to superior network infrastructure, early digitization, and higher technology adoption. Digitalization in North America is primarily due to the invention of advanced technology and the economies in the region, especially Canada and the US benefitting from it. North America region is also leading due to the presence of significant market players operating in the data center outsourcing and infrastructure utility services market in the region. The outsourcing of data center services in both, small and medium enterprises, along with large enterprises, are fuelling the market in the region, especially one into IT & telecommunication, healthcare, and education. The data center outsourcing and infrastructure utility services market is gaining demand since organizations is demanding reliable security technology and avoid unlawful access to sensitive data. The rising cyber-attacks and severe compliance regulation are driving the market in the region.

Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow at the substantial CAGR in data center outsourcing & infrastructure utility services market, due to rising adoption of data center outsourcing & infrastructure utility services by small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the region. The region is witnessing massive investments in research and development activities of data center outsourcing & infrastructure utility services market. The rising economies such as China, Japan, India, and Korea majorly contribute to the revenue generated in the data center outsourcing & infrastructure utility services market with rising IT landscape in the region, is driving the Asia Pacific market over the review period.

