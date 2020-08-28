Data Centre Market 2020: Company Profiles, COVID – 19 Analysis, Global Trends, Industry Segments, Size, Landscape and Demand by Forecast to 2023

Data Center Market Synopsis

As per the research by Market Research Future Reports (MRFR), the global data center market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11% during the review period from 2017 to 2023. The increasing demand for data centers is driving the global data center infrastructure market 2020. The organizations offer efficient and low-cost solutions to the organizations which propel the demand in the market.

There has been a sudden rise in the demand for virtual data centers across the enterprises to store the confidential data which can augment the data center market. Besides, there has been an increased need for data storage management and cloud technology, which has additionally propelled the global data center market. Moreover, the rise in requirement of data center infrastructure to promise continuous delivery of management services and Data Center Market has further propelled the market.

Due to the sudden outbreak of novel coronavirus, there has been an immense change in the market dynamics. Several regions have been affected due to the pandemic. We will provide COVID-19 impact analysis with the report.

Major Key Players:

The forefront companies of the global data center market are DuPont Fabros Technology (U.S) Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (U.S), IBM Corporation (U.S), Cisco System, Inc. (the U.S), EMC Corporation(U.S), Hitachi Ltd (Japan), Hewlett-Packard Inc. (U.S), CyrusOne (U.S), Global Switch (U.K), Telehouse (U.K), among others. The report explains the impact of pandemic coronavirus on these key players and their marketing strategies.

Market Segmentation:

The worldwide data center market can be classified based on vertical, type, density, and region.

On the basis of vertical, the global data center market can be classified into government, telecom, and I.T., banking & financial services, and healthcare, and others. Among all, the I.T. sector is likely to expand exponentially during the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the global data center market can be classified into corporate data centers and web hosting data centers. The corporate data centers vertical is likely to expand considerably during the forecast period.

On the basis of density, the global data center market can be classified into extreme, medium, low, and high. The extreme segment is likely to expand at the fastest pace during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, the global data center market can be classified into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW) has been conducted. As per the analysis by MRFR, the North American market leads the global market. Now, the organizations are getting aware of the benefits of customization advantage of multi-cloud services, which is increasing the adoption in various organizations. This is likely to propel the market of the data center market in the region. On the other hand, the European market is likely to flourish due to the rising adoption of multi-cloud data service to prevent the loss of data in case of component failure. However, workload compensations can obstruct the expansion of the European market. In the Asia-Pacific region, the growth of reputed data centers and augmentation of the telecom sector is likely to drive the regional market. Besides, several organizations are adopting data center services to meet different business requirements, which plays an essential role in increasing the reach of the regional market.

However, the outbreak of coronavirus has caused significant changes in the regional market. The impact of COVID-19 on data center market size across the U.K., the U.S. and China have been evaluated extensively in the report.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/data-centre-market-4721

