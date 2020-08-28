Deodorization Systems Market analysis report by future prediction report 2020-2026 | Compro International, Crown Iron Works, Desmet Ballestra, Alfa Laval

Data Bridge Market Research has provides the Qualitative and informative knowledge by adding titled “ Deodorization Systems Market by By Component (Pumps, Towers, Coolers, Oil & Management Systems, Tanks), Technology (Thin Film, Packed Column), Refining Method (Physical Refining, Chemical Refining), Edible Oil (Soybean Oil, Olive Oil, Peanut Oil, Canola Oil, Sunflower Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Cottonseed Oil, Coconut Oil, Palm Oil), Operation (Batch Deodorization Systems, Semi- Continuous Systems, Continuous Deodorization Systems), 2020 – 2026”. Global Deodorization Systems Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.37 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 4.96 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.97% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase demand for the edible oil with high nutritional value is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- DVC Process Technologists, Andreotti Impianti, oilexpeller.com, Myande Group Co. Ltd., Luohe Zhongzhiyuan Grains & Oil Machinery Co. Ltd., Compro International, Crown Iron Works, Desmet Ballestra, Alfa Laval, Gianazza International srl, Luohe Zhongzhiyuan Grains & Oil Machinery Co., Ltd., HUM MUHENDISLIK.

To remove volatile, odoriferous material present in the edible fats and oils deodorization method is used. The deodorization aim is to remove naturally occurring substance that causes unwanted smell and taste. Deodorizations have high temperature and are a high- vacuum steam distillation process. Steam distillation column, barometric condenser, demisters and scrubbers are the equipment which is used for the process of deodorization. They vaporise at high temperature and condense and stain surrounding surfaces. The increasing demand for edible oil and awareness among consumer for high nutritional value is the major factor for this market growth.

Market Drivers:

Increase in the demand for edible oil is driving the market.

Increasing demand of the deodorizers from various industries.

Market Restraints:

High energy consumption owing to heat recovery technologies, is a major factor restraining growth of this market

By Component Pumps Towers Coolers Oil & Management Systems Tanks

By Technology Thin Film Packed Column

By Refining Method Physical Refining Chemical Refining

By Edible Oil Soybean Oil Olive Oil Peanut Oil Canola Oil Sunflower Oil Palm Kernel Oil Cottonseed Oil Coconut Oil Palm Oil

By Operation Batch Deodorization Systems Semi- Continuous Systems Continuous Deodorization Systems



In August 2018, Panasonic launched MS- DS100 a shoe deodorizer whose aim is to remove unpleasant shoe odors. MS- DS100 also operates on mobile battery so it can be used when there is no AC power outlet.

In October 2017, Alltronics Holdings Limited launched its new photolysis air sterilization deodorizer at Hong Kong Electronics Fair 2017. This will add new income streams to the group.

