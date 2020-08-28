Dermatology Drugs Market To Witness Robust Expansion 2026

Polaris Market Research assumes that with the expected launch of the potential promising therapies, the market is anticipated to expand in both psoriasis and atopic dermatitis segments. The Unites States accounts for the higher share of the market as compared to the Europe and Japan. The highest market size is due to the increased adoption of high priced biologics. Despite the launch and availability of multiple biologics, only 10% of the patients have access to these treatments and the market continues to remain underpenetrated.

Currently, the dermatology drugs market is highly fragmented but offer several commercial opportunities. There remains significant unmet need for safer and cost-effective treatment options. Psoriasis market was nearly USD 6 billion markets in 2016 due to the existing effective TNF alpha treatments. In Acne, retinoids and antibiotics are the mainstay treatments but what makes this indication lucrative is the promising candidates in the pipeline including Foamix’s FMX-101 and Dermira’s DRM-101.

Polaris Market Research has provided the forecasts of the Global Dermatology Drugs Market from 2016-2022. The major segments which has been investigated in the global market from 2016-2022 are:

Market Analysis by Dermatology Key Indications

Market Analysis by Treatment Class/Marketed Drugs

Market Analysis by Regions

Have Questions? Request a sample or make an Inquiry before buying this report by clicking the link below:



The Marketed Therapies undertaken in forecast from 2016-2022 are:

etanercept; Enbrel

infliximab; Remicade

adalimumab; Humira

ustekinumab; Stelara

secukinumab; Cosentyx

ixekizumab; Taltz

golimumab; Simponi

brodalumab; Siliq

guselkamab; Tremfya

Topical Drugs

Oral Antibiotics

The Major Indications in Dermatology Therapy area:

Atopic Dermatitis

Psoriasis

Acne

Rosacea

Leading Companies investigated in the Report are:

Allergan Plc

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Dermira Inc

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc

AnaptysBio, Inc

Revance Therapeutics

Foamix Pharmaceuticals

Novan, Inc

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals

Pfizer

Sanofi

Galderma

Leo Pharma

Roviant Sciences

Otsuka Pharmaceuticals

Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Talk to our industry expert and take advantage of the discount on Market Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/dermatology-drugs-market/request-for-discount-pricing