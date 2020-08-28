Detailed analysis of the competitive landscape in the Global Companion Diagnostics Development Services market by 2030

Personalized medicine has brought about a paradigm shift within the healthcare sector. However, therapies tailored to specific disease-related molecular signatures require appropriate companion diagnostics in order to make physicians aware of patients’ unique genetic profiles, enabling them to make informed treatment related decisions. In fact, a clinical study of nearly 200 unique pharmacological interventions, which were evaluated across more than 670 clinical trials, suggests that the likelihood of a lead compound passing through various phases of clinical development and eventually getting approved is only 11%.

Key Inclusions

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of companies offering companion diagnostics services, including information on the type of services offered, type of analytical technique used and regulatory certifications / accreditations, and other company-specific details (such as year of establishment, company size and geographical location).

Tabulated profiles of companion diagnostics service providers (shortlisted on the basis of the number of services offered), featuring an overview of the company, its financial information (if available), and companion diagnostics-related service portfolio details. In addition, each profile includes a list of the likely strategies that may be adopted by these players to support future growth.

An analysis of the partnerships and collaborations pertaining to companion diagnostics services from 2017 to 2019, featuring a detailed set of analyses based on various parameters, such as the type of partnership, year of partnership, analytical technique used and the most active players.

A list of stakeholders generated based on a detailed analysis of a set of relevant parameters (namely number of clinical trials sponsored by a developer and the time to market for proprietary personalized medicine products), which are anticipated to partner with companion diagnostics services providers in the foreseen future.

A detailed competitiveness analysis of companion diagnostics services providers, taking into consideration the supplier power (based on the year of establishment of developer) and key specifications, such as portfolio strength, type of available technology platform, number of deals signed between 2017-2019.

A comparative analysis of the needs of different stakeholders (drug developers, diagnostic developers, testing laboratories, physicians, payers and patients) involved in this domain.

A discussion on various steps of the development operations, namely research and development, clinical assessment of the product, manufacturing and assembly, payer negotiation and marketing / sales activities, of a companion diagnostic and the cost requirements across each of the aforementioned stages.

An analysis of completed, ongoing and planned clinical trials featuring disease-specific biomarkers. The analysis highlights the key trends associated with these clinical studies across various parameters, such as trial start year, trial status, phase of development, key indications, type of therapy, biomarkers evaluated, enrolled patient population and regional distribution of trials.

A detailed market forecast, featuring analysis of the current and projected future opportunity across key market segments (listed below)

Type of Services

Feasibility Studies

Assay Development

Analytical Validation

Clinical Validation

Manufacturing

Type of Analytical Technique

in situ hybridization / Immunohistochemistry

Next Generation Sequencing

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Others

Key Geographical Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific and the Rest of World

Transcripts of interviews held with the following senior level representatives of stakeholder companies

Anton Iliuk (President, Chief Technology Officer Tymora Analytical Operations)

Paul Kortschak (Senior Vice President, Novodiax)

Pablo Ortiz (Chief Executive Officer, OWL Metabolomics)

Lawrence M. Weiss (Chief Scientific Officer, NeoGenomics Laboratories)

