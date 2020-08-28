Dialysis Catheters Market– Global Business Growth, Demand, Trends, Key Players And Forecasts Till 2020 – 2027

The global dialysis catheters market size is expected to reach USD 976.2 million by 2027 according to a new study by Polaris Market Research. The report “Dialysis Catheters Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product Type (Tunneled Catheters, Non-Tunneled Catheters, Step-Tip Catheters, Split-Tip Catheters, Symmetric Catheters); By Application (Hemodialysis, and Peritoneal Dialysis); By End Use (In-center Dialysis {Hospitals, and Dialysis Centers}, and Home Dialysis); By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2020 –2027” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

Dialysis catheters is basically used for exchange of blood to and from a dialysis machine and the patient under treatment. Catheters has two lumens viz. venous and arterial. Arterial lumen carries blood away from the heart and supplies to dialysis machine whereas venous lumen returns blood back to the heart from the machine. Flow rates are maintained at in between 200 to 500 ml/min. The common site for placing catheters is superior vena cava (SVC), by puncturing jugular vein present in the neck, towards chest. SVC can also be inserted through sub-clavian vein.

The market is driven by few notable factors such as life style changes resulting in kidney disorders, rising population of old people seeking more medical care, and surge in independent dialysis care centers in the U.S. and Europe. According to statistics published by Lancet, in 2017, 1.2 million people across the globe died from CKD. The global mortality rate from CKD stood at 41.5% from 2014 to 2017. Moreover, in 2017, total recorded cases of CKDs were 697.5 million at a prevalence rate of 9.1%.

Dialysis centers offer exclusive dialysis services for the treatment of various renal disorders. There are more than 16,800 dialysis centers that offer services in more than 161 countries. DaVita is one of the leading dialysis service providers with more than 2,500 dialysis centers globally, while Fresenius Medical Care has more than 2,200 dialysis centers.

Home based renal care has become a norm in the U.S., in line with this in April 2020, the U.S. based renal care provider, Outset Medical, announced that it received FDA approval for its home based Tablo hemodialysis system. The system is all in one dialysis care machine handling both dialysate production and water purification. Similarly, in February 2020, U.S. based startup CloudCath raised funding of USD 12 million for commercializing its device for home monitoring of dialysis.

Market participants such as Fresenius Medical Care, NIPRO Medical Corporation, DaVita, Medical Components Inc., NIKKISO CO., LTD, B. Braun, Foshan Special Medical, Toray Medical, Jiangxi Sanxin Medtec, AngioDynamics Inc., Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd., Baxter International, NxStage Medical, Inc., Shenzhen Shunmei Medical Technology., Outset Medical, Inc. and ALLMED MEDICAL CORP. are some of the key players operating in the concerned market. Companies are introducing innovative catheters technology to reduce complications. In February 2020, Bluegrass Vascular Technologies received FDA approval for its new inside out catheters access system. This system would be boon for those who have obstructed veins.

