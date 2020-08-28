Bulletin Line

Digital Pressure Gauges Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Digital Pressure Gauges

Global “Digital Pressure Gauges Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Digital Pressure Gauges in these regions. This report also studies the global Digital Pressure Gauges market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Digital Pressure Gauges:

  • A pressure gauge is a measurement device which determines the pressure in a compressed gas or liquid. Pressure gauges are widely used all over the world. There are a number of different styles of pressure gauge available, designed for various purposes, and like other measurement devices, these gauges can and should be calibrated periodically to confirm that they are working correctly when they are used for sensitive operations.
  • This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global digital pressure gauges market. Digital pressure gauge is a more sophisticated pressure gauge, using digital display pressure measurements. It uses a battery of long-term power supply, no external power supply, easy to install. The product passed the measurement certification and explosion-proof certification; it has been widely used in the fields of petroleum, chemical, power and so on.

    Digital Pressure Gauges Market Manufactures:

  • OMEGA
  • AMETEK
  • NOSHOK
  • KELLER
  • Fluke
  • Honeywell
  • Additel
  • Winters
  • Meriam
  • WIKA
  • GE
  • BD|SENSORS
  • Absolute
  • Microwatt
  • American Sensor
  • Tecsis
  • APG
  • STAUFF
  • ADARSH
  • Const
  • Creat Wit
  • Anson
  • Yingyu
  • Beijing Brighty

    Digital Pressure Gauges Market Types:

  • Â±0.5% of span
  • Â±0.25% of span
  • Â±0.1% of span
  • Â±0.05% of span
  • Â±0.02% of span

    Digital Pressure Gauges Market Applications:

  • Power Industry
  • Chemical/Petrochemical Industry
  • Metallurgical industry
  • Measurement
  • Military machinery
  • Others

    Scope of this Report:

  • For industry structure analysis, the Digital Pressure Gauges industry main manufacturers includes Nagano (FUKUDA & Ashcroft), OMEGA, AMETEK, NOSHOK, KELLER, Fluke, Honeywell, Additel, Winters, Meriam, WIKA, GE, BD|SENSORS, Absolute, Microwatt, American Sensor, Tecsis, APG, STAUFF, ADARSH, Const, Creat Wit, Anson, Yingyu, Beijing Brighty, etc. The Nagano (FUKUDA & Ashcroft) is the biggest player, and it accounted for about 14.22% of the output revenue market in 2016.
  • United Statesis the biggest output region, and it occupied about 32.36% of the market in 2016. It is followed by Japan, which respectively accounted for around 36.17% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of market size.
  • The worldwide market for Digital Pressure Gauges is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 630 million USD in 2024, from 530 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Digital Pressure Gauges in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Digital Pressure Gauges product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Digital Pressure Gauges, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Digital Pressure Gauges in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Digital Pressure Gauges competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Digital Pressure Gauges breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Digital Pressure Gauges market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Digital Pressure Gauges sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Digital Pressure Gauges Market:

