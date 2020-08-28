Digital Pressure Gauges Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Global “Digital Pressure Gauges Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Digital Pressure Gauges in these regions. This report also studies the global Digital Pressure Gauges market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Digital Pressure Gauges:

A pressure gauge is a measurement device which determines the pressure in a compressed gas or liquid. Pressure gauges are widely used all over the world. There are a number of different styles of pressure gauge available, designed for various purposes, and like other measurement devices, these gauges can and should be calibrated periodically to confirm that they are working correctly when they are used for sensitive operations.

This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global digital pressure gauges market. Digital pressure gauge is a more sophisticated pressure gauge, using digital display pressure measurements. It uses a battery of long-term power supply, no external power supply, easy to install. The product passed the measurement certification and explosion-proof certification; it has been widely used in the fields of petroleum, chemical, power and so on.

OMEGA

AMETEK

NOSHOK

KELLER

Fluke

Honeywell

Additel

Winters

Meriam

WIKA

GE

BD|SENSORS

Absolute

Microwatt

American Sensor

Tecsis

APG

STAUFF

ADARSH

Const

Creat Wit

Anson

Yingyu

Beijing Brighty Digital Pressure Gauges Market Types:

Â±0.5% of span

Â±0.25% of span

Â±0.1% of span

Â±0.05% of span

Â±0.02% of span Digital Pressure Gauges Market Applications:

Power Industry

Chemical/Petrochemical Industry

Metallurgical industry

Measurement

Military machinery

For industry structure analysis, the Digital Pressure Gauges industry main manufacturers includes Nagano (FUKUDA & Ashcroft), OMEGA, AMETEK, NOSHOK, KELLER, Fluke, Honeywell, Additel, Winters, Meriam, WIKA, GE, BD|SENSORS, Absolute, Microwatt, American Sensor, Tecsis, APG, STAUFF, ADARSH, Const, Creat Wit, Anson, Yingyu, Beijing Brighty, etc. The Nagano (FUKUDA & Ashcroft) is the biggest player, and it accounted for about 14.22% of the output revenue market in 2016.

United Statesis the biggest output region, and it occupied about 32.36% of the market in 2016. It is followed by Japan, which respectively accounted for around 36.17% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of market size.

The worldwide market for Digital Pressure Gauges is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 630 million USD in 2024, from 530 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.