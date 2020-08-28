The overall Disaster Recovery as a Service market is characterized on the basis of different analysis- Global disaster recovery-as-a-service market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 38.16% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026.

Market Dynamics Analysis-:

Market Drivers:

Increasing awareness about the greater flexibility and automation capabilities of disaster recovery-as-a-service is driving market growth

Rising focus on automated change management will also propel market growth

Its ability to decrease operational cost and fast data recovery is driving the growth of the market

Growing adoption of virtualization will also accelerate the market growth

Market Restraints:

Increasing complexity associated with the deployment and setting term will restrain the market growth

Dearth of compliance and security will also hamper the growth of this market

Details of few key market players are given here- IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Sungard Availability Services, iland, Infrascale Inc., Bluelock, Quinstreet Inc., NTT Communications Ltd., , Amazon Web Services, Inc., Acronis International GmbH, TierPoint, LLC, Geminare, Recovery Point., C&W Business, Expedient, BIOS Middle East Group, Veeam Software, Internap Corporation, Internet Solutions, Fine Telecommunications, Inc., Vmoksha Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Softcat plc, Volta and others.

Segmentation Analysis-:

The total Disaster Recovery as a Service market is further divided by company, by country, by manufacturer and by application/type for the competitive landscape examination.

Product Segmentation-

Global Disaster Recovery as a Service Market By Service Type (Backup and Recovery, Real-Time Replication, Data Protection, Professional Services), Service Provider (Cloud Service Providers, Managed Service Providers, Telecommunications Service Providers, Others), Organization (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Consumer Goods and Retail, Government and Public Sector, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Telecommunication and ITES, Others),

Geographical Analysis-:

Under this section, Regional and country-level analysis of the Disaster Recovery as a Service market has been performed-

Regional Segments Analysis:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia.)

Set of Chapter covered in this report-:

Part 01: Disaster Recovery as a Service Market Overview

Part 02: Manufacturers Profiles

Part 03: Global Disaster Recovery as a Service Market Competition, by Players

Part 04: Global Disaster Recovery as a Service Market Size by Regions

Part 05: North America Disaster Recovery as a Service Revenue by Countries

Part 06: Europe Disaster Recovery as a Service Revenue by Countries

Part 07: Asia-Pacific Disaster Recovery as a Service Revenue by Countries

Part 08: South America Disaster Recovery as a Service Revenue by Countries

Part 09: Middle East and Africa Revenue Disaster Recovery as a Service by Countries

