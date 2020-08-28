Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market Size, Share 2020: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecasts 2025| Says Market Reports World

The Global Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market was valued at USD 258.32 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 961.99 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.73% from 2017 to 2025.

Distributed Energy Resources are electricity generation units located within an electricity distribution system at or near the end user. Distributed Energy Resources management system (DERMS) keeps the grid balanced and optimized in real-time and maintains reliability and power quality. Benefits of DERMS include – grid reliability, reduce capital expenditure, high performance and scalability, fast response, and real-time control.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059865

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing number of distributed energy resources

1.2 Declining cost of solar PV and energy storage

1.3 Rising smart grid and micro grid deployments

1.4 Increasing government mandates and updated policies

1.5 Shift from centralized to distributed generation

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Cybersecurity concerns associated with the energy sector

2.2 Regulatory issues related to different distributed energy resources

Market Segmentation:

The Global Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market is segmented on the software, technology, end user, and region.

1. Software:

1.1 Management & Control

1.2 Virtual Power Plants

1.3 Analytics

2. By Technology:

2.1 Energy Storage

2.2 Combined Heat & Power

2.3 Solar PV

2.4 Wind

2.5 Others

3. By End User:

3.1 Commercial

3.2 Residential

3.3 Military

3.4 Government & Municipalities

3.5 Industrial

Views Source Of Related Reports:

Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market

Arc Flash Protection Market

Subsea Well Access System Market

Power Rental Market

Ceramic Tube Market

Pump Jack Market

Floating Power Plant Market

Digital Utility Market

Power Monitoring Market

Gas Engine Market

Advanced Energy Storage Systems Market

Utility Asset Management Market

Air Quality Monitoring Software Market

SCADA Oil And Gas Market

Medium Voltage Cables And Accessories Market

High Voltage Cables And Accessories Market

Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market

Smart Transformers Market

Gas Turbines Market

Cooling Tower Rental Market

Distributed Control Systems Market

Sand Control Systems Market

Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market

Perforating Gun Market

Tunnel Detection And Underground Warfare Market

Hysteroscopy Instruments Market

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Autogrid Systems, Inc.

2. General Electric

3. Spirae, Inc.

4. Enbala Power Networks, Inc.

5. Sunverge Energy, Inc

6. Enernoc, Inc.

7. ABB Ltd

8. Siemens AG

9. Open Access Technology International, Inc.

10. Schneider Electric

11. Doosan Gridtech, Inc.

12. Blue Pillar, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059865

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Global Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609