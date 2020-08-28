Durable Medical Equipment Market Analysis and Forecasts by 2026

Polaris Market Research recently updated its existing market research study on the Durable Medical Equipment Market and estimates that the market would reach USD 246.6 billion by 2026. The report provides historical data along with forecast till 2026. The report covers market trends, drivers and opportunity analysis and provides competitor benchmarking information. The <140 pages> report covers an exhaustive list of market tables and figures, thus providing in-depth analytical data for segments across different regions.
The updated report on the Durable Medical Equipment Market is segmented by Application, by Type and by Regions. Major companies covered in the report include:
- Stryker Corporation
- Medtronic plc.
- Baxter International, Inc.
- Medline Industries, Inc.
- Becton
- Dickinson and Company
- Sunrise Medical (US) LLC
- Invacare Corporation,
- ResMed, Inc.
- Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc
The study evaluates the overall Durable Medical Equipment Market by the following segments:
- Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market by Device Type
- Therapeutic and Monitoring Devices
- Oxygen Equipment
- Blood Glucose Monitors
- Infusion Pumps
- Nebulizers
- Others
- Personal Mobility Devices
- Walker and rollators
- Scooters
- Wheelchairs
- Door openers
- Other
- Furniture And Bathroom Safety Devices
- Bedding & mattresses devices
- commodes and toilets
- Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Size and Forecast by End User
- Hospitals
- Specialty Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Diagnostic Centers
- Home Healthcare
- Others
The report attributes are as follows:
- Historical Data (Actuals): 2015, 2016, 2017
- Base Year: 2017
- Estimates & Forecast: 2019 to 2026
The report can be customized on the basis of regional analysis, segment analysis, industry outlook and competitive analysis. Some of the major focus points which are covered in the report include:
- Industry Trends, opportunity and challenges in the market
- Role of key players across the value chain
- End-User analysis to define the market strategy
- Competitive mapping
- Regional and country level breakdown
These insights are included in the report which would help you to have a realistic overview of the overall market including the competition, investment opportunities, restraints and challenges, regulatory factors which might affect the market growth. Moreover, the report would help to identify the regional market growth opportunities for different segments covered in the report.
