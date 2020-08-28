Elastomers Market Overview, New Opportunities & SWOT Analysis by 2025

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Elastomers’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country.

Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

BASF SE (Germany)

Dow Chemical Company (United States)

JSR Corporation (Japan)

Lanxess Aktiengesellschaft (Germany)

Zeon CorporationÂ (Japan)

Kuraray Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Covestro AG (Germany)

Nizhnekamskneftekhim (NKNK) (Germany)

Teknor Apex Company (United States)

Mitsui Chemicals (Japan)

The growing automotive industry worldwide will help to boost global Elastomers market in the forecasted period. A polymer with both viscous and elastic properties is known as an elastomer. Elastomer, any rubbery material composed of long chainlike molecules, or polymers, that are capable of recovering their original shape after being stretched to great extents. The elastomers is generally used in seals, moulded flexible parts and adhesives and used in vehicle manufacturing, food production, scientific applications and chemical processes.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (SBR (Styrene Block Copolymers), IIR (Butyl Elastomer), NBR (Nitrile Elastomer), ACM (Acrylic Elastomer), EPM (Ethylene-propylene Elastomer), PEBA (Thermoplastic polyether block amides), SBC (Styrene block copolymers), TPO (Thermoplastic Polyolefin), TPU (Thermoplastic Polyurethanes), TPV (Thermoplastic Vulcanizates)), Application (Medical, Adhesives, Automotive (Tire, Other Automotives), Consumer Goods (Foot Wear, Sporting Goods, Pet Toys, Personal Hygiene), Industrial (Wire & Cable), Consumer Electronics, Others (Photovoltaics, Mining, Building & Construction)), Elastomers (Natural Rubber, Synthetic Rubber (SBR)

A View on Influencing Trends:

Increasing Technological Advancements in Manufacturing Elastomers

Escalating Demand for Elastomers with Variable Viscocity

Growth Drivers in LimelightRising Adoption of Elastomers due to Recycling Properties

Upsurging Applications of Elastomers in Automotive Sector Due to Better Durability

Challenges that Market May Face:Several Manufacturing Mandates related to Elastomers

Numerous Environmental Concerns Associated with Elastomers might Stagnate the Demand

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Elastomers Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Elastomers Market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Elastomers Market.

Chapter 3: Displayingthe Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Water Purifier

Chapter 4: Presenting the Elastomers Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Elastomers Market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Elastomers Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

Key Development Activities:

On August 14, 2019, BASF, Solvay and Domo Chemicals signed an agreement on the acquisition of Solvayâ€™s polyamide business. It will help companies further expand its position as a global supplier of engineering plastics, BASF signed an agreement with Solvay in September 2017 on the acquisition of Solvayâ€™s integrated polyamide business. In January 2019, the EU Commission approved the acquisition subject to certain conditions, including the divestiture of Solvayâ€™s polyamide 6.6 production facilities in Europe.

