Electric Motor Market Growth, Future Prospects And Competitive Analysis 2020 to 2027 | Fortune Business Insights

The global electric motor market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Electric Motor Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Motor Type (AC Motors, DC Motors, Hermetic Motors), By Power Output (Fractional Horsepower (Up to 1HP), Integral Horsepower (Above 1HP)), By Voltage (Up to 1 kV, 1 kV-6.6 kV, Above 6.6 kV), By Application (Industrial Machinery, Motor Vehicles, Electrical Appliances, Others), By End-User (Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Agriculture) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other electric motor market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

According to the report, AC motors are anticipated to witness high demand in the coming years on account of their high-efficient and low-cost mechanism that comes in a simple design. As per applications, the oil and gas industry is currently dominating the global electric motor market owing to the immense production and exploration oh hydrocarbon to meet its huge demand.

List of the companies functioning in the global electric motor market are:

Hitachi Ltd

Ametek Inc

ABB

WEG Industries

Siemens

Nidec Corporation

Toshiba International Corporation

YASA Ltd.

Johnson Electric

Denso Corporation

Bosch Group

General Electric

Rockwell Automation

Emerson Electric Co.

Allied Motion Technologies

Regal Beloit Corporation

“Asia Pacific Market to Exhibit High Growth Potential on Account Expanding Electric Vehicle Market in China”

Geographically, the global electric motors market is dominated by North America on account of the ongoing augmentation of an electric vehicle by Tesla. This, accompanied by the rising exploration of hydrocarbon production, will help the market in North America emerge dominant and probably continue its dominance in the forecast period as well. In addition, the rising production of durable goods such as household appliances, heating and cooling equipment, electronic equipment, and machinery augmenting the growth of the electric motor market in the region.

The electric motor market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth potential in the market. This is attributable to the expansion of the electric vehicle market in China. In addition to this, the rising consumer demand and government support will aid the expansion of the market in Asia Pacific. Meanwhile, India is also planning to launch electric vehicles in the forecast period under huge projects on public mobility. This will help Asia Pacific electric motor market revenue income to rise in the coming years.

Regional Analysis for Electric Motor Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Electric Motor Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Electric Motor Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Electric Motor Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

