Electromagnetic Therapy Device Market 2020 : Market Size, Top Countries Data, Industry Production, CAGR, Sales and Consumption Status, Top Manufacturers and Forecast to 2024

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Electromagnetic therapy is a pseudoscientific form of alternative medicine which claims to treat disease by applying electromagnetic radiation to the body.

The research covers the current Electromagnetic Therapy Device market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Orthofix Holdings

BEMER

Dolphin MPS

Curatronic

Swiss Bionic Solutions

ORIN

OMI

HealthyLine

Medithera GmbH

Earth Pulse

Itech Medical Division

NiuDeSai

Banglijian

The classification of Electromagnetic Therapy Device includes High Frequency and Low Frequency. The proportion of Low Frequency in 2016 is about 65%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2016. Electromagnetic Therapy Device is widely used in Bone Growth, Pain Relief and other field. The most proportion of Electromagnetic Therapy Device is Bone Growth, and the proportion in 2016 is 51%. The trend of Hospitals is stable. North America is the largest supplier of Electromagnetic Therapy Device, with a production market share nearly 52% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Electromagnetic Therapy Device, enjoying production market share nearly 26% in 2016. North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 42% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 25%. Market competition is not intense. Orthofix Holdings, BEMER, Dolphin MPS, Curatronic Swiss Bionic Solutions, ORIN etc. are the leaders of the industry. The worldwide market for Electromagnetic Therapy Device is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.4% over the next five years, will reach 440 million US$ in 2024, from 310 million US$ in 2019, according to a New Research study. This report focuses on the Electromagnetic Therapy Device in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Major Classifications are as follows:

Bone Growth

Pain Relief

Others Major Applications are as follows:

High Frequency