Electronic Dictionary Market 2020 Industry Statistics, Size, Share, Upcoming Trends, Sales Strategies, Major Key Vendor by Forecast 2023

Market Research Future (MRFR) in its latest “Electronic Dictionary Market” report, reveals that the global electronic dictionary market is likely to expand at about 15% of CAGR for the forecast years of 2017 and 2023. MRFR in the report also states that the global market of electronic dictionary is poised to surpass a valuation of about USD 8 Billion by the end of the evaluation period.

Across the globe, students are encouraged to use electronic dictionary. This is to improve their reading ability and writing skills. Electronic dictionary rapidly gaining popularity and their availability in different languages is adding to their popularity. Some of the electronic dictionary also holds translation feature that aids in the better understanding of meaning of words. This technology is also used by special children those with specific learning disabilities, intellectual impairment, and facing behavioral challenges. In addition, electronic dictionary facilitate students by providing synonyms, which aids them to be independent in their learning ability. These advantages of electronic dictionary are expected to surge its market, globally.

The availability of electronic dictionary in different format, such as mobile applications installed in tablets and smartphone, handheld device, DVD-ROMs, CD-ROMs, computer software, and in-built electronic dictionary application for e-readers. The electronic dictionaries also display 500,000 headwords and definitions, verbal conjugation table, grammar, synonyms, reference section, language translator, and other verbal aids. This is expected to spur the expansion of the market in the coming years.

Ectaco Inc., a company based in the US is one of the eminent manufacturer of electronic dictionary. They offers words meaning in 26 languages. The dictionary comprises nearly 20 lakh database feature, along with its 500AL pro model that contains extensive amount of information. Another leading manufacturer of electronics dictionary is Hanvon, which has developed a dictionary pen. This provides meanings in 8 different languages and is able to translate long words and sentences by scanning them. Also, it reads it aloud for better understanding of meaning and pronunciation of words.

MRFR listed some of the eminent players of electronic dictionary market. They are, Ectaco Inc. (U.S.), Canon Electronic Business Machines (Hongkong), Inventec Besta Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Noah Technology Holding (China), Sharp Electronics (U.K.), Casio Computer Co., Ltd. (Japan), IFLYTEK (China), Alfa Link (P.T. Freshindo Marketama) (Indonesia), Wisebrave (China), Hanvon (China), and others.

The global electronic dictionary market’s segmental analysis is based on type, screen size, display type, and end-user. By type, the market is segmented into student dictionaries, business and travel dictionaries, and professional electronic dictionaries. By Screen Size, the electronic dictionary market is segmented into 0 inches, 0-2.8 inches, 8-3.2 inches, and 0 inches and above. By display type, the electronic dictionary market is segmented into LCD, DVD-ROM, Keyboard, Touch Display, CD-ROM, Stylus, Computer Software, and others. By End-User, the market is segmented into K-12 Students, Above K-12 Students, and Business Professionals.

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World are regional segments of the electronic dictionary market. The increase in need for electronic dictionary and increase in the utility of the internet and digital are expected to propel the market in the APAC region. The flourishing e-learning industry in Asia Pacific is expected to lay ground for the regional market to explode. Also, the implementing K-12 digital education in the region can contribute to the growth of the market. The region consists of people that have different linguistic, which is another significant factor that is anticipated to fuel the electronic dictionary market growth in the Asia Pacific.

