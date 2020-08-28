Email Marketing Software Market Analysis, Global Trend And Geography Forecast Till 2026 | Fortune Business Insights™

The global email marketing software market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Email Marketing Software Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Channel (Business-to-Business (B2B) and Business-to-Customers (B2C)), Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises), By Application (Email Lead Generation, Sales Reporting, Customer Management), By Industry (Banking, Finance, Security and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecommunications) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other email marketing software market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

The Report lists the Main Companies Operating in the Email marketing software market:

AWeber Communications.

Benchmark Internet Group

Campaign Monitor Pty Ltd.

Constant Contact, Inc.

ConvertKit LLC.

Jivox Corporation

Deluxe Corporation

GetResponse Sp. z o.o.

HubSpot, Inc.

iContact Marketing Corp.

Infusion Software, Inc.

j2 Global, Inc.

Mad Mimi

Mailchimp

Pinpointe On-Demand, Inc.

com, inc.

Sendinblue

Rising Email Automation Trend to Augment Growth

The focus of major companies towards improving customer relations by implementing email marketing will boost the email marketing software market growth. For instance, salesforce.com, Inc, a cloud-based American software company announced its survey in 2017, which indicated that most of the business to business (B2B) marketers are still preferring email marketing for their campaign. The survey also stated that email marketing gains traction in the industry by showcasing 106% growth during the year 2015 to 2017. The email automation trend has gained popularity over the years. Automated email marketing offers the facility to send out emails to customers automatically, which improves customer engagement. The rising awareness regarding the advantageous features of automated email among enterprises will spur opportunities for the market during the forecast period. The growing emphasis on promotional email including welcome series email, nurture series emails, birthday or anniversary emails, or user verification emails offered by Email marketing software market automation will have a tremendous impact on the market in the forthcoming years.

Regional Analysis for Email Marketing Software Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Email Marketing Software Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Email Marketing Software Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Email Marketing Software Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

