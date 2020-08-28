Energy Drinks Market (USD 83 Bn) 2020 With COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Business Opportunities and Future Outlook 2024 | Monster Beverage Corporation, Red Bull, Coco-Cola, Rockstar Inc

The “Energy Drinks Market” report 2020 is a comprehensive, professional and in-depth research of keyword that delivers significant data for those who are seeking information for the Energy Drinks industry. The keyword market report delivers the product specification, key strategies, future prospect and cost structure of the industry. The report also highlighted the future trends in the Energy Drinks market that will impact the demand during the forecast period (2020-2025)

Competitive Landscape:

The energy drink market is saturated, making it hard for new and small companies to compete. Monster Beverage Corporation, Red Bull, Coco-Cola, Rockstar Inc., PepsiCo are few of the many companies whose market share is high in the energy drinks segment. Companies focused on personalization and convenience in the American market need to look at European consumer demand for healthy, zero-calorie, low sugar functional products to scale their energy drink production in the region. Product launches in energy drop address this concern, offering huge potential for growth in developing regions. Most of the manufacturers create product awareness through advertising and sports players and celebrity endorsement. Major sports events are sponsored by energy drink manufacturers.

Market Overview:

The global energy drinks probiotics market is forecasted to reach USD 83.4 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

– Energy drinks have transitioned from being a niche product to one of the fastest growing product in the global drinks market. This change has been brought by a growingly evident consumer focus on fitness and health.

– Energy drinks are marketed as an alternative to carbonated drinks therefore, there is a significant rise in the number of people switching from carbonated drinks to energy drinks over the last few years.

– Energy drinks face huge competition from packaged juice, aerated beverages and malted health drinks. These substitutes are low in cost as compared to some of the energy drinks..

