Energy Management System Market Market Revenue Growth Forecast by Applications, Regional Analysis & Industry Players till 2026

The global energy management system market is likely to gain momentum from numerous benefits, namely, profitability, less operation cost, and improved productivity. Fortune Business Insights, in a published report titled “Energy Management System” Market, Size, Share, and Global Trend By Type (System, Services), By End-User (Oil and Gas, Manufacturing, Building Automation, Energy and Utilities, Automotive, Pharmaceutical, and Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026,” states that the global market is anticipated to reach US$ 48,901.1 Mn by the end of 2026, thereby exhibiting an impressive CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period (2020 – 2026). Fortune Business Insights further mentions that the global market was valued at US$ 18,269.6 Mn in 2018.

Segmentation

1. By Type

System

Home Energy Management System (HEMS)



Building Energy Management System (BEMS)



Industrial Energy Management System (IEMS)

Services

Monitoring & Control



Implementation & Integration



Maintenance



Consulting & Training

2. By End-user

Oil and Gas

Manufacturing

Building Automation

Energy and Utilities

Automotive

Pharmaceutical

3. By Region

North America (S. and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

May 2020: Eaton launched ‘Energy-Aware,’ a frequency response energy solution based on Eaton’s reserve power technology. Energy-Aware enables organizations that use large amounts of electricity to stabilize the grid and contribute to renewable power.

June 2020: Enel X, one of the prominent providers of digital solutions partnered with Panasonic Solar. This partnership enables Panasonic to offer its photovoltaic panels by Enel X with tailored solutions based on customer needs.

Energy Management System Market Landscape and Market Scenario Includes:

Current market size estimate

Revenues by players Top Companies

Market size by product categories

Market size by regions/country

As per the report, extreme completion amongst the energy suppliers, increasing awareness regarding the environmental concerns, such as global warming, and surge in the prices of oil are few of the major factors that have attracted numerous public and private enterprises as well as the governments of several countries to invest huge sums to increase the global energy management system market sales. Additionally, the newly developed energy management solutions would aid in the wise use of renewable and non-renewable energy resources across the world. Enterprises would also be able to identify and improve the excessive wastage of energy through an enhanced energy management process.

Top Players

Tendril Networks Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

IBM Corporation

Eaton

Siemens

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

SAP SE

General Electric Co.

Enel X

Schneider Electric SE

Valued at US$ 6952.4 Mn, North America Energy Management System Market to Exhibit Notable Growth

The global energy management system market is geographically divided into Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, and Europe. Amongst these, North America energy management system market revenue stood at US$ 6952.4 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights predicts that the region will retain its position throughout the forecast period. It is likely to occur as numerous states in this region have begun introducing the latest energy efficiency goals. They have also started proposing energy efficiency resources standards. The energy management system market in the U.S. will witness persistent growth during the forecast period owing to the growth of energy certifications and energy analytics. Moreover, several industries have started facing social pressures due to environmental hazards. They are hence, preserving a certain amount of energy for business and building practices. For all these activities, energy management is vital.

Enel X Collaborates with Panasonic Solar to Engage in the Commercialization of Solutions

Eaton, a multinational power management company, based in Ireland, announced the launch of Energy Aware, its latest frequency response energy solution in May 2020. The solution aids in enhancing energy-intensive industries to support the stabilization of grids that would further generate more renewable power. The solution is specially meant for those organizations that use a large amount of electricity, namely industrial and commercial facilities that include manufacturers, airports, data centers, etc. The company’s technologically advanced Energy Aware solution will support low carbon future through energy market participation. Innovative solutions developed by leading companies will bode well for the overall energy management system market growth.

Recently, in June 2020, Enel X, one of the largest providers of demand response worldwide, based in the U.S., announced its partnership with Panasonic Solar, a prominent developer of high-efficiency solar panels. The main aim of this collaboration is to commercialize the solutions for corporate and domestic generation at an affordable rate from proficient renewable energy sources.

Key Features of Energy Management System Market Research Report:

This report provides detail analysis of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the market and its commercial landscape.

Learn about the various market strategies that are being adopted by leading companies.

It provides a five-year forecast assessed based on how the market is predicted to grow.

It provides insightful analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors.

To understand the future scope and outlooks for the market.

Market Forecast by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2026.

Market Share, distributors, major suppliers, changing price patterns and the supply chain of raw materials is highlighted in the report.

Market Size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2020 to 2023 of industry.

The global market Growth is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2020 and 2023. In 2020, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Market Trend for Development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

Market Report also mentions market share accrued by each product in the market, along with the production growth.

Lastly, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

