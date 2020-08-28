Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Excellent Scope Global Growth Witnessed for the Years to Come

Polaris Market Research recently updated its existing market research study on the Engineering Services Outsourcing Market and estimates that the market would reach USD 1.82 Trillion by 2026. The report provides historical data along with forecast till 2026. The report covers market trends, drivers and opportunity analysis and provides competitor benchmarking information. The <140 pages> report covers an exhaustive list of market tables and figures, thus providing in-depth analytical data for segments across different regions.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the global engineering services outsourcing market on the basis of Application, Location and Region

Major companies covered in the report include:

HCL Technologies Limited,

Wipro Limited,

Tata Consultancy Services Limited,

Infosys Ltd,

IAV Gmbh,

P+Z Engineering GmbH,

Wipro

Kristler Instruments AG

ESO Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Automotive Designing Prototyping System Integration Testing

Energy R&D and Designing Setup (Structuring and Layout) Implementation

Network & Communications Network Design Services GIS Integration & Geospatial Data Analytics Network Inventory Management

Industrial Automation Product Development Process Automation Factory Automation Supply Chain Management

Medical Technology Product Lifecycle Management Remote Monitoring and Diagnostics Unique Device Identification

Industrial Electronics and Automated Embedded Engineering Services Product Engineering Designing Development of Prototypes Production Support

Consumer Electronics

Semiconductors

Construction

Aerospace

ESO Location Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Off-Shore

On-Shore

ESO Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK

Asia Pacific China India Japan

South America Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa

The report attributes are as follows:

Historical Data (Actuals): 2015, 2016, 2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimates & Forecast: 2019 to 2026

The report can be customized on the basis of regional analysis, segment analysis, industry outlook and competitive analysis. Some of the major focus points which are covered in the report include:

Industry Trends, opportunity and challenges in the market

Role of key players across the value chain

End-User analysis to define the market strategy

Competitive mapping

Regional and country level breakdown

These insights are included in the report which would help you to have a realistic overview of the overall market including the competition, investment opportunities, restraints and challenges, regulatory factors which might affect the market growth. Moreover, the report would help to identify the regional market growth opportunities for different segments covered in the report.

