Enterprise Governance Risk and Compliance Market Key Industry Development And Competitive Analysis Till 2026 | Fortune Business Insights

The global “Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance market” size is set to reach USD 57.57 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period. Increasing cybersecurity threats around the globe is foreseen to be one of the primary forces driving the growth of this market. According to the Threat Landscape Report 2018 published by the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA), ransomware caused 39% of the global data malware and 64% of the industrial network breaches in 2017. Moreover, a study conducted by Verizon found that 92% of malware attacks were through emails. As more and more devices get interlinked through cloud software and the internet, the risk quotient to cyber security is bound get higher, thus creating a dire need for eGRC solutions.

Request a Sample Copy of the Global Market Research Report https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/enterprise-governance-risk-and-compliance-egrc-market-101415

Fortune Business Insights™ shares the above information in its report, titled “Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (eGRC) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Software, Services), By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), By Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), By End-User (BFSI, Healthcare, Government, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Retail & Consumer Goods, Telecom & IT and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2026”. The report further states that the value of this market stood at USD 21.72 billion in 2018 and provides the following insights:

A meticulous research into the different factors and drivers shaping the market;

A detailed analysis of the regional and competitive landscape of the market;

A comprehensive overview of the current and upcoming industry trends that will impact the market; and

An in-depth evaluation of the various market segments and their cumulative effect on the market during the forecast period.

Prominent Players in the Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market:

Microsoft Corporation

Wolters Kluwer N.V

Thomson Reuters

IBM Corporation

Dell Technologies Inc.

Oracle Corporation

EMC CORPORATION

Bwise

MetricStream Inc.

SAP SE

Emergence of IoT and AI Technologies to Spur Market Growth

One of the leading enterprise governance, risk and compliance market trends is the spiking uptake of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies by organizations. AI-based eGRC systems are gaining popularity as they facilitate efficient collection and analysis of large volumes of data that companies and governments have to deal with on a daily basis. This will be enable organizations to upgrade and strengthen their IT infrastructure, which will augur well for the eGRC market growth in the forecast period. These systems also have other advantages. For example, they provide a platform for designing a well-configured operating strategy and streamlining diverse business processes. These benefits will also give a boost to the adoption rate of eGRC solutions.

Order full Report https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101415

Segmentation

1. By Component

Software

Services

2. By Deployment

On-Premises

Cloud

3. By Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

4. By End-Users

BFSI

Healthcare

Government

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing

Retail & Consumer Goods

Telecom & IT

Others (Transportation & Logistics, Construction, etc.)

5. By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Russia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Request for Customization https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/enterprise-governance-risk-and-compliance-egrc-market-101415

Asia-Pacific to Boast Highest CAGR; North America to Lead the Charge

Among regions, North America is anticipated to dominate the enterprise governance, risk and compliance market share owing to the increasing vulnerability of data systems to cyber threats. Europe will be the second leading region in this market on account of growing popularity of cloud-based computing systems and a high acceptance rate of advanced technologies such IoT and systems integration software. Asia-Pacific will register the highest CAGR as a result of rising public and private investment in IoT and AI and a steady adoption of cloud-based solutions, especially in India and China.

Market Landscape and Market Scenario Includes:

Current market size estimate

Revenues by players Top Companies

Market size by product categories

Market size by regions/country

Development of Advanced Solutions by Players to Stimulate Competition

Competitors in this are taking expansive measures to consolidate their position, the enterprise governance, risk and compliance market report by Fortune Business Insights™ says. Key players are focusing their energies on developing next-generation eGRC solutions for customers through joint partnerships so as to diversify their product offerings.

Key Industry Developments:

November 2020: SAP SE and Accenture announced their collaboration to develop advanced business solutions to be known as SAP Cloud for Utilities. This platform would empower businesses to effectively manage their processes and efficiently analyse customer experiences, thus enabling them to take well-informed strategic decisions.

SAP SE and Accenture announced their collaboration to develop advanced business solutions to be known as SAP Cloud for Utilities. This platform would empower businesses to effectively manage their processes and efficiently analyse customer experiences, thus enabling them to take well-informed strategic decisions. May 2020: Thomson Reuters and IBM teamed up to build a robust AI-powered system to meet the extensive regulatory requirements of banks. This solution will enable banks and other financial institutions to access real-time data through the IBM Cloud.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Market Report:

Detailed overview of Market Share

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape of Market

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising market growth

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/enterprise-governance-risk-and-compliance-egrc-market-101415

Key Features of Market Research Report:

This report provides detail analysis of the Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance market and have a comprehensive understanding of the market and its commercial landscape.

Learn about the various Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance market strategies that are being adopted by leading companies.

It provides a five-year forecast assessed based on how the market is predicted to grow.

It provides insightful analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors.

To understand the future scope and outlooks for the Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance market.

Market Forecast by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2026.

Market Share, distributors, major suppliers, changing price patterns and the supply chain of raw materials is highlighted in the report.

Market Size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2020 to 2023 of industry.

The global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance market Growth is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2020 and 2023. In 2020, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Market Trend for Development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Report also mentions market share accrued by each product in the market, along with the production growth.

Lastly, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

Table of Content

5. Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Component

5.2.1. Software

5.2.2. Services

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Deployment Model

5.3.1. Cloud-based

5.3.2. On premise

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Organization Size

5.4.1. Large Enterprise

5.4.2. Small & Medium Business Enterprise

5.5. Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Vertical

5.5.1. BFSI

5.5.2. Healthcare

5.5.3. Government

5.5.4. Energy & Utilities

5.5.5. Manufacturing

5.5.6. Retail & Consumer Goods

5.5.7. Telecom & IT

5.5.8. Others (Transportation & Logistics, Construction, etc.)

5.6. Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Region

5.6.1. North America

5.6.2. Europe

5.6.3. Asia Pacific

5.6.4. Middle East & Africa

5.6.5. Latin America

6. North America eGRC Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

6.1. Key Findings / Summary

6.2. Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Component

6.2.1. Software

6.2.2. Services

6.3. Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Deployment Model

6.3.1. Cloud-based

6.3.2. On premise

6.4. Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Organization Size

6.4.1. Large Enterprise

6.4.2. Small & Medium Business Enterprise

6.5. Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Vertical

6.5.1. BFSI

6.5.2. Healthcare

6.5.3. Government

6.5.4. Energy & Utilities

6.5.5. Manufacturing

6.5.6. Retail & Consumer Goods

6.5.7. Telecom & IT

6.5.8. Others (Transportation & Logistics, Construction, etc.)

6.6. Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Country

6.6.1. U.S.

6.6.2. Canada

7. Europe eGRC Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

7.1. Key Findings / Summary

7.2. Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Component

7.2.1. Software

7.2.2. Services

7.3. Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Deployment Model

7.3.1. Cloud-based

7.3.2. On premise

TOC Continued…!

(Have a Look at Reports Trending in “Information & Technology” Industry)

View Related Reports:

Video Conferencing Market to Escalate Swiftly; Rising Demand for Flexible Conference Solutions to Encourage Growth, states Fortune Business Insights™

VFD Market Worth USD 25.19 Billion at 5.46% CAGR; High Demand for Energy-efficient Equipment to Aid Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market to Reach USD 46.75 billion by 2027: Increasing Number of Therapy Centers to Boost Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

LMS Market to Exhibit 19.1% CAGR till 2026; Implementation of BYOD to Augment Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Global Kiosks Market Projected to Exhibit a CAGR of 13.3%, Increasing Focus on Customer Engagement to Favor the Market Growth: Fortune Business Insights

Global 5G Infrastructure Market to Cross US$ 50,640.4 Mn by 2026, Rising Demand for High Speed Internet Services Among End users Contributes to the Growth: Fortune Business Insights

Food Processing Equipment Market to Reach USD 62.98 billion by 2027; Increasing Investment in Product R&D will Aid Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact:

Name: Ashwin Arora

Email: [email protected]

Phone: US +1 424 253 0390 / UK +44 2071 939123 / APAC: +91 744 740 1245