Facial Recognition Market Key Developments, Research Methodology and Top Player Forecast Overview Till 2027

The global facial recognition market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled "Facial Recognition Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Applications (Civil Applications and Law enforcement, Security applications for electronic transactions and access control, Ambient Intelligence, Wearable systems, Automotive, Entertainment), By Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, IT and Telecom, Government, Healthcare) and Geography Forecast till 2026".

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration.

List of the important players in the global facial recognition market include:

Amazon

IBM

Gemalto

Herta Security

Synectics plc

Cognitec Systems

IDEMIA

AnyVision

Ayonix Face Technologies

“Increasing Adoption of Facial Recognition Tools by Governments to Drive the Market”

Facial recognition technology carries multiple advantages and is, therefore, becoming increasingly popular for observation and surveillance purposes, especially at the government level. The adoption rate of these tools is going up in various countries, which is expected to fuel the global facial recognition market revenue. For example, Japan is fully utilizing facial recognition for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The authorities will screen and register around 350,000 people through their face print, eschewing the need for identity cards that can be easily duplicated or forged. Singapore is also heavily investing in facial recognition. It’s Changi Airport uses facial recognition at its T4 terminal that facilities easy check-in, immigration, and boarding for passengers. The UAE is adopting Artificial Intelligence (AI) to regulate border entry into their country. At its Dubai Airport, a virtual aquarium has been fitted with 80 facial recognition cameras that allow authorities to thoroughly screen tourists and immigrants. The global facial recognition market stands to benefit as facial recognition technologies gain more popularity across the world.

Regional Analysis for Facial Recognition Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Facial Recognition Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Facial Recognition Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Facial Recognition Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

